ENB 300 - Weekly Recap - Net Zero Cost Concerns, LNG Export Halt, Turbine Explosions, and Africa's Energy Vision

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, Stuart Turley discusses various topics, including warnings about Chinese hackers targeting infrastructure, concerns about the underestimation of costs in net-zero studies, the Biden administration's decision to halt LNG exports, the impact on global gas supplies, the explosion of a wind turbine on a Welsh farm, the cancellation of an offshore wind project, and Africa's push for self-reliance in energy development. Additionally, Norway's approval of commercial deep-sea mining to break China and Russia's rare earth stronghold is highlighted, raising questions about the environmental impact of such activities. The discussion reflects a mix of geopolitical, technological, and environmental challenges in the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:22 - Energy Bills Set to Soar as Report Finds Almost All Major Studies on Net Zero Grossly Underestimate Cost

04:31 - Gas-Addicted Europe Trades One Energy Risk for Another – The US is not reliable

08:33 - Wind turbine explodes after bursting into flames at quiet Welsh farm, showering broken parts to the ground

10:42 - European Energy Cancels Wind Project Offshore Denmark

12:20 - African leaders have the right to define their own energy policy’

14:52 - Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia’s rare earths stronghold

18:00 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 28, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: I have just interviewed data modeling experts who have found where the global warming narrative over the last four years has been manipulated to increase the “global warming” fear-mongering. Stay tuned. Energy […]

January 28, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: Under the current administration, would you do business with the US? Energy Security is something that lives, and political careers depend on. Based on our track record, doing business with the US […]

January 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Walkers enjoying a quiet stroll in the Welsh countryside captured a shocking sight on Sunday, after a wind turbine burst into flames before exploding. Nick Blasdale, 61, and his wife Alison, 59, were left stunned […]

January 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Danish company European Energy has decided to cease the development of the Omø Syd (Omø South) offshore wind project in Denmark. European Energy has been developing the Omø South offshore wind project for over ten […]

January 30, 2024 Mariel Alumit

ENB Pub Note: The following is an excellent article from the Africa Report with NJ Ayuk, from the African Energy Chamber. I just interviewed NJ on the Energy News Beat Podcast, and the staff will […]

January 31, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In a vote earlier this month that attracted cross-party support, Norway’s parliament voted 80-20 to approve a government proposal to open a vast ocean area for commercial-scale deep-sea mining. It makes the northern European country […]

