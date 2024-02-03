ENB 300 - Weekly Recap - Net Zero Cost Concerns, LNG Export Halt, Turbine Explosions, and Africa's Energy Vision

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, Stuart Turley discusses various topics, including warnings about Chinese hackers targeting infrastructure, concerns about the underestimation of costs in net-zero studies, the Biden administration's decision to halt LNG exports, the impact on global gas supplies, the explosion of a wind turbine on a Welsh farm, the cancellation of an offshore wind project, and Africa's push for self-reliance in energy development. Additionally, Norway's approval of commercial deep-sea mining to break China and Russia's rare earth stronghold is highlighted, raising questions about the environmental impact of such activities. The discussion reflects a mix of geopolitical, technological, and environmental challenges in the energy sector.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:22 - Energy Bills Set to Soar as Report Finds Almost All Major Studies on Net Zero Grossly Underestimate Cost
04:31 - Gas-Addicted Europe Trades One Energy Risk for Another – The US is not reliable
08:33 - Wind turbine explodes after bursting into flames at quiet Welsh farm, showering broken parts to the ground
10:42 - European Energy Cancels Wind Project Offshore Denmark
12:20 - African leaders have the right to define their own energy policy’
14:52 - Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia’s rare earths stronghold
18:00 - Outro
Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Energy Bills Set to Soar as Report Finds Almost All Major Studies on Net Zero Grossly Underestimate Cost
ENB Pub Note: I have just interviewed data modeling experts who have found where the global warming narrative over the last four years has been manipulated to increase the “global warming” fear-mongering. Stay tuned. Energy […]
Gas-Addicted Europe Trades One Energy Risk for Another – The US is not reliable
ENB Pub Note: Under the current administration, would you do business with the US? Energy Security is something that lives, and political careers depend on. Based on our track record, doing business with the US […]
Wind turbine explodes after bursting into flames at quiet Welsh farm, showering broken parts to the ground
January 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit
Walkers enjoying a quiet stroll in the Welsh countryside captured a shocking sight on Sunday, after a wind turbine burst into flames before exploding. Nick Blasdale, 61, and his wife Alison, 59, were left stunned […]
European Energy Cancels Wind Project Offshore Denmark
January 29, 2024 Mariel Alumit
The Danish company European Energy has decided to cease the development of the Omø Syd (Omø South) offshore wind project in Denmark. European Energy has been developing the Omø South offshore wind project for over ten […]
‘African leaders have the right to define their own energy policy’
January 30, 2024 Mariel Alumit
ENB Pub Note: The following is an excellent article from the Africa Report with NJ Ayuk, from the African Energy Chamber. I just interviewed NJ on the Energy News Beat Podcast, and the staff will […]
Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia’s rare earths stronghold
January 31, 2024 Mariel Alumit
In a vote earlier this month that attracted cross-party support, Norway’s parliament voted 80-20 to approve a government proposal to open a vast ocean area for commercial-scale deep-sea mining. It makes the northern European country […]
