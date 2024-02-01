ENB 299 - Global Shifts, Green Crime Waves, and Strategic Moves in the Energy Landscape

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley discusses various energy-related stories. The first story addresses concerns about America's shift towards green energy, with potential negative impacts on energy prices and global alliances. The second story highlights a crime wave related to green technology, particularly thefts of copper and rare earth minerals needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure. Turley also discusses an unexpected surge in energy demand affecting the US grid, keeping coal plants in business. Additionally, the podcast covers Saudi Arabia's decision to lower capacity targets for Aramco, seen as a strategic move to manage oil prices and protect cash flow. The episode concludes with Norway defending deep-sea mining as a solution to reduce reliance on China and Russia for rare earth minerals, sparking environmental concerns.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:06 - America’s enemies are hoping we ‘go green’

04:15 - Green Crime: An Electric Car, Wind and Solar Crime Wave

06:29 - AI Surge Catches US Electric Grid Off Guard, Keeps Coal In Business

07:57 - Saudi Arabia orders Aramco to lower oil capacity target

09:40 - Norway defends deep-sea mining, says it may help to break China and Russia’s rare earths stronghold

12:58 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 31, 2024

In the shadows of American climate activism, a web of foreign interests is quietly pulling the strings in the background to undermine U.S. energy security. As the Biden administration continues to advance policies harmful to domestic […]

January 31, 2024

Biden’s Inflation Increase Act intends to spend $7.5 billion taxpayer money to build charging stations for electric car owners. Two years later, no EV chargers were built. And that’s good. The modern sheen of the […]

January 31, 2024

Artificial intelligence is taking over the world, not literally, or rather, not yet anyway. However, the use of AI and machine learning is having a butterfly effect. Besides all the standard implications of AI taking jobs […]

January 31, 2024

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s government on Tuesday ordered state oil company Aramco (2222.SE), opens new tab to halt its oil expansion plan and to target a maximum sustained production capacity of 12 million barrels […]

January 31, 2024

In a vote earlier this month that attracted cross-party support, Norway’s parliament voted 80-20 to approve a government proposal to open a vast ocean area for commercial-scale deep-sea mining. It makes the northern European country […]

Follow StuartOn LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –