ENB 299 - Global Shifts, Green Crime Waves, and Strategic Moves in the Energy Landscape

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley discusses various energy-related stories. The first story addresses concerns about America's shift towards green energy, with potential negative impacts on energy prices and global alliances. The second story highlights a crime wave related to green technology, particularly thefts of copper and rare earth minerals needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure. Turley also discusses an unexpected surge in energy demand affecting the US grid, keeping coal plants in business. Additionally, the podcast covers Saudi Arabia's decision to lower capacity targets for Aramco, seen as a strategic move to manage oil prices and protect cash flow. The episode concludes with Norway defending deep-sea mining as a solution to reduce reliance on China and Russia for rare earth minerals, sparking environmental concerns.
