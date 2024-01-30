ENB 297 - EV Lane Fees, Turbine Explosions, and Financial Outlook

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, discuss various energy-related headlines. The first topic revolves around the idea of implementing a fee for using highway lanes for electric vehicles due to the potential loss of fuel tax revenue. They explore alternative systems, including taxing electricity. The second headline involves a wind turbine exploding on a Welsh farm, raising concerns about the safety and decommissioning costs of wind farms. The third topic highlights the deindustrialization threat in Europe due to high electricity prices, emphasizing the potential consequences of similar policies in the United States. The segment also mentions the cancellation of a European wind project. In the finance segment, Ring Energy's earnings and guidance are discussed, with a focus on production, debt reduction, and upcoming drilling plans. The hosts touch on global events, such as China's property crisis and potential military actions, ending the segment with a humorous remark about Biden's rumored high IQ and ice cream preferences.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:26 - You’ll Have to Pay to Use the Highway. Blame EVs.

04:57 - Wind turbine explodes after bursting into flames at quiet Welsh farm, showering broken parts to the ground

07:26 - High electricity prices have Europe facing deindustrialization; don’t let it happen here

09:39 - European Energy Cancels Wind Project Offshore Denmark

11:28 - California and Big Oil are splitting after century-long affair

14:04 - Markets Update

18:14 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 29, 2024

When Europe last year agreed that by 2035 all cars sold in the region would be zero-emissions (read: electric), the most obvious question in my mind was: Who would pay for that? Because gasoline and […]

January 29, 2024

Walkers enjoying a quiet stroll in the Welsh countryside captured a shocking sight on Sunday, after a wind turbine burst into flames before exploding. Nick Blasdale, 61, and his wife Alison, 59, were left stunned […]

January 29, 2024

After years of misguided energy policies, Europe’s electricity has become so expensive that trade unions have started warning of the threat of deindustrialization. The warning will hopefully prove a salutary one for the U.S., which […]

January 29, 2024

The Danish company European Energy has decided to cease the development of the Omø Syd (Omø South) offshore wind project in Denmark. European Energy has been developing the Omø South offshore wind project for over ten […]

January 29, 2024

Jan 29 (Reuters) – It is the end of an era for Big Oil in California, as the most populous U.S. state divorces itself from fossil fuels in its fight against climate change. California’s oil […]

