ENB 296 - Global Gas Dynamics, Speed Limits, and Soaring costs exposed

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several energy-related headlines. One major story highlights a report suggesting that energy bills are set to soar due to underestimations in the costs of net-zero initiatives. They also cover a new California bill proposing technology in cars to monitor and physically stop drivers from speeding. The discussion shifts to the challenges in the gas market, particularly the impact of U.S. LNG export halts on global supply and how it benefits Russia. Additionally, U.S. sanctions are reported to strand 10 million barrels of Russian crude for weeks, affecting global oil dynamics. The hosts touch on oil and gas finance, rig counts, and market movements, concluding with excitement about upcoming events like the NAPE Summit.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:26 - Energy Bills Set to Soar as Report Finds Almost All Major Studies on Net Zero Grossly Underestimate Cost

04:40 - New California Bill Would Equip Cars With Technology That Monitors Drivers, Physically Stop Them From Speeding

07:18 - Gas-Addicted Europe Trades One Energy Risk for Another – The US is not reliable

11:27 - U.S. Sanctions Strand 10 Million Barrels of Russian Crude For Weeks

14:00 - Markets Update

18:59 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 28, 2024

ENB Pub Note: I have just interviewed data modeling experts who have found where the global warming narrative over the last four years has been manipulated to increase the “global warming” fear-mongering. Stay tuned. Energy […]

January 28, 2024

Far-left California State Senator Scott Weiner has introduced a bill that will mandate the installation of speed-limiting devices on all vehicles. The bill, which will go into effect in 2027 if passed, would introduce technology […]

January 28, 2024

ENB Pub Note: Under the current administration, would you do business with the US? Energy Security is something that lives, and political careers depend on. Based on our track record, doing business with the US […]

January 28, 2024

About 10 million barrels of Russian crude oil have been stranded off the coast of South Korea thanks to U.S. sanctions, traders and shipping data told Reuters on Friday. The 10 million barrels, carried by […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –