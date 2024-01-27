ENB 295 - Weekly Recap: 2023's Renewable Challenges, Hydrogen on the Horizon, and Unraveling Davos

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They cover the challenges faced by renewable energy in 2023, including increased costs and a slowdown in the secondary market. The hosts touch on the importance of the secondary market for investors and its impact on clean energy projects. They also discuss the potential shift towards hydrogen and energy storage in 2024, emphasizing the role of carbon capture and carbon taxes. Other topics include Egypt's reliance on natural gas, the challenges faced by the World Economic Forum (Davos), the slow rollout of EV chargers, and the critical role of copper in the energy transition. The hosts conclude with insights from Steve Reece about the natural gas market in 2024 and a cautionary note about Diversified Energy facing a short seller attack.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - 2023 – The Year The Renewables Bubble Burst

08:12 - Egypt’s Gas and LNG: Global Challenges and Global Ambitions

10:17 - The Davos consensus is finally cracking

12:49 - $2 Billion in Subsidies, Only 2 EV Stations Opened, the Holdup is Social Justice

15:00 - Pay Attention To Copper Before It Derails The Energy Transition

19:28 - “For Natural Gas, It’s Buckle Up and Hang On for 2024” – Steve Reese, CEO

21:48 - Diversified Energy Faces Short-Seller Attack From ESG-Focused Snowcap

26:12 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 20, 2024

In 2023. clean energy witnessed one of the toughest years in its short history. Supply chain issues, the energy crisis post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing ramp of interest rates and inflation hit […]

January 22, 2024

Egypt has a long and storied history across thousands of years. It has seen the world develop from a hunter-gatherer society to the modern globally connected world. Egypt has long relied on the presence of […]

January 22, 2024

The bulk of reports percolating out of the WEF’s annual meeting have been scornful, revealing a proposed programme of enlightened elite global governance that is not going as planned. Geopolitics is back with a vengeance; the […]

January 23, 2024

In yet another example of Biden incompetence, the administration is setting up rules making it harder to deliver EV charging stations. Politicizing EV Charging Stations The Wall Street Journal comments on The Politicized EV Charger ‘Revolution’ […]

January 23, 2024

Global demand for copper is rising steadily and is only expected to accelerate. Even with China experiencing deflation, the metal has held up well this year vs previous years, where it moved exclusively in response […]

January 24, 2024

ENB Pub Note: Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting Company is a global thought leader in the natural gas markets. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Steve through our podcast interviews […]

January 24, 2024

Diversified Energy Co., the largest owner of US oil and natural gas wells, is being targeted by a short seller claiming the company may not have enough money to meet obligations to plug inactive wells. […]

