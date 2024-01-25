ENB 294 - White House Delays, Carbon Tax Concerns, and Diversified Energy Under Scrutiny

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the top headlines include the White House delaying a decision on a large natural gas export terminal, a deep dive into winter forecast impacts on LNG trade, the U.S. expressing the need for 22 million acres for the solar energy transition, predictions for a challenging year in natural gas in 2024, and the Senate considering a massive carbon tax despite economic concerns. In finance, there is a focus on diversified energy facing criticism from a short seller, alleging financial issues and unethical practices. The episode also touches on market movements, including flat overall markets, rising Bitcoin prices, and notable changes in oil and natural gas prices driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions and a draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hosts express concerns about the impact of a potential carbon tax on the economy and emphasize the need for due diligence in oil and gas investments. The episode ends with a mention of ongoing protests by truckers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:40 - White House Said to Delay Decision on Enormous Natural Gas Export Terminal

03:51 - Navigating Market Sensitivities: A Deep Dive into Winter Forecast Impacts on LNG Trade

05:11 - The US says it needs 22m acres for the solar energy transition – here’s what that looks like

07:00 - “For Natural Gas, It’s Buckle Up and Hang On for 2024” – Steve Reese, CEO

09:14 - Senate Opens Door to Massive Carbon Tax Despite Critical Economic Concerns

14:07 - Markets Update

15:46 - Diversified Energy Faces Short-Seller Attack From ESG-Focused Snowcap

21:11 - Outro

January 24, 2024

Before deciding whether to approve it, the Energy Department will analyze the climate impacts of CP2, one of 17 proposed LNG export terminals. The Biden administration is pausing a decision on whether to approve what […]

January 24, 2024

Navigating Seasonal Uncertainties In the volatile world of LNG trade, understanding the impact of winter on market dynamics is crucial. This commentary introduces a novel approach: scenario planning as a strategic tool for navigating seasonal […]

January 24, 2024

The Bureau of Land Management proposed using 22m acres of public land for solar projects – roughly the size of Maine, or an area larger than Scotland If the US is to rid itself of […]

January 24, 2024

ENB Pub Note: Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting Company is a global thought leader in the natural gas markets. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Steve through our podcast interviews […]

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

This week, Congress took a step toward passing a carbon tax—an inflationary, regressive tax on all products that would lower economic growth; make all Americans worse off; and disproportionately harm poor people, farmers, and small businesses. Politicians […]

January 24, 2024

Diversified Energy Co., the largest owner of US oil and natural gas wells, is being targeted by a short seller claiming the company may not have enough money to meet obligations to plug inactive wells. […]

