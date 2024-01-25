ENB 294 - White House Delays, Carbon Tax Concerns, and Diversified Energy Under Scrutiny

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the top headlines include the White House delaying a decision on a large natural gas export terminal, a deep dive into winter forecast impacts on LNG trade, the U.S. expressing the need for 22 million acres for the solar energy transition, predictions for a challenging year in natural gas in 2024, and the Senate considering a massive carbon tax despite economic concerns. In finance, there is a focus on diversified energy facing criticism from a short seller, alleging financial issues and unethical practices. The episode also touches on market movements, including flat overall markets, rising Bitcoin prices, and notable changes in oil and natural gas prices driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions and a draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hosts express concerns about the impact of a potential carbon tax on the economy and emphasize the need for due diligence in oil and gas investments. The episode ends with a mention of ongoing protests by truckers at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:40 - White House Said to Delay Decision on Enormous Natural Gas Export Terminal
03:51 - Navigating Market Sensitivities: A Deep Dive into Winter Forecast Impacts on LNG Trade
05:11 - The US says it needs 22m acres for the solar energy transition – here’s what that looks like
07:00 - “For Natural Gas, It’s Buckle Up and Hang On for 2024” – Steve Reese, CEO
09:14 - Senate Opens Door to Massive Carbon Tax Despite Critical Economic Concerns
14:07 - Markets Update
15:46 - Diversified Energy Faces Short-Seller Attack From ESG-Focused Snowcap
21:11 - Outro
Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.
White House Said to Delay Decision on Enormous Natural Gas Export Terminal
Before deciding whether to approve it, the Energy Department will analyze the climate impacts of CP2, one of 17 proposed LNG export terminals. The Biden administration is pausing a decision on whether to approve what […]
Navigating Market Sensitivities: A Deep Dive into Winter Forecast Impacts on LNG Trade
Navigating Seasonal Uncertainties In the volatile world of LNG trade, understanding the impact of winter on market dynamics is crucial. This commentary introduces a novel approach: scenario planning as a strategic tool for navigating seasonal […]
The US says it needs 22m acres for the solar energy transition – here’s what that looks like
The Bureau of Land Management proposed using 22m acres of public land for solar projects – roughly the size of Maine, or an area larger than Scotland If the US is to rid itself of […]
“For Natural Gas, It’s Buckle Up and Hang On for 2024” – Steve Reese, CEO
ENB Pub Note: Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting Company is a global thought leader in the natural gas markets. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Steve through our podcast interviews […]
“For Natural Gas, It’s Buckle Up and Hang On for 2024” – Steve Reese, CEO
ENB Pub Note: Steve Reese, CEO of Reese Energy Consulting Company is a global thought leader in the natural gas markets. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Steve through our podcast interviews […]
Senate Opens Door to Massive Carbon Tax Despite Critical Economic Concerns
This week, Congress took a step toward passing a carbon tax—an inflationary, regressive tax on all products that would lower economic growth; make all Americans worse off; and disproportionately harm poor people, farmers, and small businesses. Politicians […]
Diversified Energy Faces Short-Seller Attack From ESG-Focused Snowcap
Diversified Energy Co., the largest owner of US oil and natural gas wells, is being targeted by a short seller claiming the company may not have enough money to meet obligations to plug inactive wells. […]
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter