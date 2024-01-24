ENB 293 - EV Charger Boondoggle, Solar Mega-Project Activated, Copper Woes, and Market Insights

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various headlines. They highlight the slow progress of EV charger rollout despite $2 billion in subsidies, the activation of the largest solar and storage project in the U.S., concerns about the Biden administration's climate rules impacting businesses, TotalEnergies' plan to restart Denmark's largest offshore natural gas field, and the warning about a potential copper deficit affecting the energy transition. The conversation also touches on market trends, oil and gas finance, and upcoming events like the NAPE conference. Overall, they provide a mix of analysis, commentary, and industry updates.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:34 - $2 Billion in Subsidies, Only 2 EV Stations Opened, the Holdup is Social Justice

03:47 - Largest solar and storage project in U.S. activated

05:47 - KEVIN MOONEY: Biden Admin’s New Climate Rules Could Mean Big Payday For His Buddies, Burden For American Businesses

08:48 - TotalEnergies eyes March 2024 restart date for Denmark’s largest offshore natural gas field

10:53 - Pay Attention To Copper Before It Derails The Energy Transition

15:12 - Markets Update

17:39 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 23, 2024

In yet another example of Biden incompetence, the administration is setting up rules making it harder to deliver EV charging stations. Politicizing EV Charging Stations The Wall Street Journal comments on The Politicized EV Charger ‘Revolution’ […]

January 23, 2024

Terra-Gen and Mortenson have announced the activation of the Edwards & Sanborn Solar + Energy Storage project, the largest solar and storage project in the United States. Mortenson served as engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for […]

January 23, 2024

In a setback for former government officials and attorneys poised to cash in on proposed climate disclosure rules, the Securities and Exchange Commission continued to kick the ball down the road last year. Many of the […]

January 23, 2024

(WO) – TotalEnergies and BlueNord provided an update on progress and expected timeline of the Tyra Redevelopment Project (“Tyra” or “Tyra II”), Denmark’s largest offshore natural gas field. TotalEnergies confirmed in its REMIT notification on […]

January 23, 2024

Global demand for copper is rising steadily and is only expected to accelerate. Even with China experiencing deflation, the metal has held up well this year vs previous years, where it moved exclusively in response […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –