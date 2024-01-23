ENB 292 - Unraveling Climate Plans, Global Gas Dynamics, and Shifting Paradigms in Davos

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, discusses various energy-related topics. The first story covers the UK climate chief's admission that the net zero plan is based on a single year of data, raising concerns about the validity of the modeling. The second story focuses on Egypt's gas and LNG global challenges and ambitions, particularly regarding natural gas and LNG exports. The podcast also touches on the cracks in the Davos consensus, suggesting a shift in public sentiment away from elite global governance. Additionally, there's a discussion on the U.S. breaking oil production records despite fewer drilling rigs, attributing the success to drilling efficiencies. The last story explores why oil strategists do not expect Middle East tensions to reduce crude supply, highlighting factors such as Russia's and Iran's ongoing oil activities and a potential shift away from the U.S. petrodollar. The host mentions new sponsors and upcoming podcasts, encouraging audience engagement.

January 22, 2024

Britain’s climate watchdog has privately admitted that a number of its key net zero recommendations may have relied on insufficient data, it has been claimed. Sir Chris Llewellyn Smith, who led a recent Royal Society study on […]

January 22, 2024

Egypt has a long and storied history across thousands of years. It has seen the world develop from a hunter-gatherer society to the modern globally connected world. Egypt has long relied on the presence of […]

January 22, 2024

The bulk of reports percolating out of the WEF’s annual meeting have been scornful, revealing a proposed programme of enlightened elite global governance that is not going as planned. Geopolitics is back with a vengeance; the […]

January 22, 2024

U.S. oil production has been holding at or near record highs since October, topping the previous peak from 2020, even though the number of active domestic oil drilling rigs is down by nearly 30% from […]

January 22, 2024

In an oil and gas report sent to Rigzone recently, Macquarie strategists said they do not expect current Mid East tensions to reduce crude supply, “even with large changes to normal shipping routes already underway”. […]

