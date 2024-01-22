ENB 291 - Evolving Energy Landscape: Renewables Bubble Burst, California Solar Woes, and the Chilling Impact on Net Zero Goals

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various topics in the energy sector. They discuss the challenges faced by the renewables industry in 2023, emphasizing the burst of the renewables bubble due to increased costs, regulatory issues, and a drop in secondary market transactions. The California solar industry is also highlighted, facing a cash crunch after a policy change reduces homeowner incentives, leading to a significant drop in rooftop solar system sales. Siemens Energy Board suggests that energy bills must rise to pay for net zero goals, acknowledging the conflicts between sustainability, affordability, and reliability. The hosts also touch upon the frigid conditions in the United States causing deaths and disruptions, emphasizing the challenges electric vehicles face in extreme weather. The episode concludes with a brief overview of financial market movements and upcoming events in the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:12 - 2023 – The Year The Renewables Bubble Burst

08:13 - California Solar Industry Faces Cash Crunch Amid Policy Change

10:49 - Energy bills must rise to pay for net zero, says Siemens Energy boss – Like they have not risen enough

14:38 - Scores dead as frigid conditions ravage US – CBS

18:20 - Markets Update

21:57 - Invitation to NAPE

22:45 - Outro

January 20, 2024

In 2023. clean energy witnessed one of the toughest years in its short history. Supply chain issues, the energy crisis post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing ramp of interest rates and inflation hit […]

January 20, 2024

About 63% of solar installer members in California are facing cash flow issues following a new policy that reduced homeowner incentives. Rooftop solar system sales in the state have plummeted by 85% compared to the […]

January 21, 2024

The German boss of Britain’s biggest wind turbine maker has warned energy bills will have to keep rising to pay for the green transition as he attacked “fairytale” thinking about net zero. Joe Kaeser, chairman of […]

January 21, 2024 Weather-related fatalities have been reported in at least nine US states in recent days At least 89 people have died in weather-related incidents across the United States in recent days, a report by CBS News […]

