ENB 290 - Weekly Recap: Self-Driving Cars, Biden's Policies, and the Future of the Oil Market

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts discuss various energy-related topics. They touch on Ford's patent for self-driving cars that may drive away due to missed payments, highlighting the potential second-order effects of such technology. The conversation then shifts to the Biden administration's proposed natural gas tax, seen as a crackdown on fossil fuels. The hosts express concerns about its impact on smaller oil and gas operators. They also discuss the current challenges in the energy sector, such as frozen gas wells and record-breaking demand for natural gas during a winter freeze. The hosts criticize the Biden administration's policies, including potential restrictions on natural gas exports, and mention the need for reform in organizations like the EIA and IEA. The podcast touches on Occidental's CEO, Vicki Hollub, attending Davos and her views on the future oil market. Overall, the hosts provide a mix of news, analysis, and commentary on recent developments in the energy industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:41 - Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment?

03:03 - Biden admin issues new natural gas tax in latest fossil fuel crackdown

05:19 - Winter Freeze Cuts U.S. Natural Gas Output

07:39 - Op-Ed: New report highlights Green failure in Europe and warns America

10:17 - What a second Trump term could mean for US oil and gas

12:12 - Biden Weighs Banning Natural Gas Exports to Save the Climate

14:16 - Market to be short oil from 2025 onwards, Occidental CEO at Davos

16:46 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 13, 2024

Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment? Ford is on time for in the process of a patent application for self-driving cars […]

January 13, 2024

Larry Kudlow: ‘Global warming is a hoax’ Fox Business host Larry Kudlow unloads on the Biden administration’s environmental agenda and EV push on ‘America Reports.’ Watch the latest video at foxnews.com The Biden administration unveiled a new […]

January 15, 2024

Sub-zero temperatures in much of the United States have frozen gas wells, leading to the drop in production to the lowest in 11 months, Reuters has reported, citing local data. The report added that demand for […]

January 16, 2024

As one digests Rupert Darwall’s latest report for the RealClear Foundation, the well-known quote from Spanish philosopher George Santayana might ring through the mind: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” […]

January 16, 2024

“Nothing is more uncertain than the general public,” the Roman orator Cicero said, and it is as true now as it was in 62 BCE. The next US presidential election is still almost 10 months […]

January 17, 2024

Climate Test for Natural Gas Exports Politco notes Biden’s Aides Weigh Climate Test for Natural Gas Exports. The Biden administration is launching a review that could tap the brakes on the booming U.S. natural gas export […]

January 17, 2024

“In the near term, the markets are not balanced; supply, demand is not balanced,” Hollub said, adding that: “2025 and beyond is when the world is going to be short of oil”. Hollub said that […]

