ENB 289 - Biden's Export Dilemma, Indonesia's Renewable Struggles, and the Call for IEA Reform

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss top headlines. They start with the Biden administration's consideration of banning natural gas exports to China, aiming for a climate win but potentially harming the U.S. energy industry. Indonesia plans to abandon its 23% renewable energy target by 2025 due to financial constraints. Progressive lawmakers face the consequences of a costly error in the renewable energy plan, with uncontrolled tax credits causing a $1.2 trillion estimate. Occidental CEO at Davos predicts a short market for oil from 2025 onwards, challenging conventional forecasts. The hosts highlight the increasing importance of energy information and discuss a proposal to reform the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The finance segment covers market updates, crude oil inventory projections, and potential M&A activity. Upcoming podcast guests include Barbara Denton, Shane Stall, Ron Miller, and John Cash, covering topics such as uranium, nuclear energy, and grid security.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:26 - Biden Weighs Banning Natural Gas Exports to Save the Climate

03:26 - Indonesia to abandon 23% renewable energy target by 2025

05:26 - Progressive Lawmakers Line Up Behind Costly Fix For Error They Made In Renewable Energy Plan

07:46 - Market to be short oil from 2025 onwards, Occidental CEO at Davos

10:18 - Energy Information Has Never Mattered More—So It’s Time to Reform the IEA and the EIA

14:26 - Markets Update

16:03 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

January 17, 2024

Climate Test for Natural Gas Exports Politco notes Biden’s Aides Weigh Climate Test for Natural Gas Exports. The Biden administration is launching a review that could tap the brakes on the booming U.S. natural gas export […]

January 17, 2024

JAKARTA – Indonesia is planning to slash the targeted share of renewables in the national energy mix, a move seen by experts as a step back in the country’s ambition toward clean energy, while signaling its light-hearted […]

January 17, 2024

When Congress voted to spend hundreds of billions to switch electricity production to solar and wind, it forgot something: transmission lines. New ones will be needed going to the locations of the new power sources, […]

January 17, 2024

“In the near term, the markets are not balanced; supply, demand is not balanced,” Hollub said, adding that: “2025 and beyond is when the world is going to be short of oil”. Hollub said that […]

January 17, 2024

The International Energy Agency (IEA) turns 50 this year. Doubtless there will be champagne-infused celebrations at its Paris headquarters. But on this side of the Atlantic, it’s past time for the United States, the biggest […]

