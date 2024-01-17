ENB 288 - LNG Diverts, Climate Agendas Clash, and Trump's Potential Oil Impact – A Davos Special

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, top headlines include LNG tankers diverting from the Red Sea due to warnings of escalation from Qatar, concerns about the grid's performance in extreme weather, an op-ed highlighting green failures in Europe as a warning to America, challenges to Biden's trillion-dollar climate agenda, and a discussion on what a second term for Trump could mean for the U.S. oil and gas business. The hosts also touch on oil and gas market movements, the impact of climate policies on energy costs, and the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos. There's humor injected throughout, including mentions of John Kerry's staff salaries and the potential show appearance of Klaus Schwab from the World Economic Forum.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - LNG Tankers Divert From Red Sea as Qatar Warns of Escalation

03:20 - No calling in sick or waiting for a nice day – the grid has to perform on the worst of them

06:16 - Op-Ed: New report highlights Green failure in Europe and warns America

08:56 - Biden’s trillion dollar climate agenda is blowing up and John Kerry has a lot to answer for

10:35 - What a second Trump term could mean for US oil and gas

12:42 - Markets Update

14:14 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Qatar rerouted three vessels heading to Europe via Suez Canal Russia also avoiding key waterway as Houthi attacks continue Liquefied natural gas suppliers, including Qatar and Russia, are avoiding the Red Sea amid heightened risk […]

Saturday night, the middle of the cold snap, was something to be endured. Things break at -36 degrees. A quick run to the grocery store was rerouted by a fleet of city vehicles tearing up […]

As one digests Rupert Darwall’s latest report for the RealClear Foundation, the well-known quote from Spanish philosopher George Santayana might ring through the mind: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” […]

No wonder John Kerry is stepping down as climate czar. Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar green agenda is blowing up, and no one is more closely tied to the fast-deflating boondoggle than John Kerry. The push for electric vehicles […]

“Nothing is more uncertain than the general public,” the Roman orator Cicero said, and it is as true now as it was in 62 BCE. The next US presidential election is still almost 10 months […]

