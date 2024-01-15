ENB 286 - EV Fleet Downsizing, Self-Driving Repo Cars, Germany's Net Zero Challenge, ESG Taboos, Arctic Storm Gas Outage, and Biden's Natural Gas Tax Crackdown

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the top headlines include Hertz downsizing its EV fleet due to weak demand and high damage costs, Ford filing a patent for self-driving cars that could go to a repo company if payments are missed, the cost Germany faces for net zero reaching $65.5 billion, ESG becoming a taboo in corporate America, a massive gas outage threatening millions amid an Arctic storm, and the Biden administration issuing a new natural gas tax in a fossil fuel crackdown. In finance, oil prices experienced a rise and fall after strikes in the Middle East, rig counts dropped in the U.S., and natural gas prices surged due to the Arctic storm. The episode also mentions upcoming podcast interviews with international thought leader Hugo Kruger and Doug Sandridge, the executive director for oil and gas executives supporting nuclear energy. Additionally, there's a spotlight on a recent deal and an announcement about upcoming live podcast events.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:35 - Hertz cites weak demand, high damage costs in decision to downsize EV fleet

04:10 - Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment?

06:36 - The Price Germany Pays for Net Zero

09:19 - ESG Becomes Corporate America’s New Taboo – What is next?

11:16 - Massive Gas Outage Threatens Millions Of Americans’ Energy Supplies Amid Arctic Storm

14:04 - Biden admin issues new natural gas tax in latest fossil fuel crackdown

17:58 - Markets Update

20:48 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Thursday it is selling about 20,000 electric vehicles from its fleet, or about one-third of the total, in the latest sign that the EV revolution is stalling amid weak demand […]

Would you buy a Ford self-driving car that would automatically drive to a repo company if you missed a payment? Ford is on time for in the process of a patent application for self-driving cars […]

Germans stopped counting long ago, but the rest of the world still might be interested in what Europe’s largest economy is paying to accomplish its transition to net-zero carbon emissions. The short answer: There’s a […]

ESG, once a dominant trend, is now facing disapproval and legal challenges, prompting businesses to distance themselves and adopt new terms like “responsible business.” Political pressures and investor skepticism have led to significant withdrawals from […]

A massive storage facility in Washington state serving the natural gas network that provides electricity and heating fuel to millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest down to New Mexico went down Saturday evening. The […]

Larry Kudlow: ‘Global warming is a hoax’ Fox Business host Larry Kudlow unloads on the Biden administration’s environmental agenda and EV push on ‘America Reports.’ Watch the latest video at foxnews.com The Biden administration unveiled a new […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –