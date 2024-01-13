ENB 285 - Weekly Recap: Unveiling Myths, Merger Moves, and Global Dynamics

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, discusses various energy-related topics. The episode covers issues such as the challenges facing the American grid transition to cleaner energy, the potential merger between Southwestern and Chesapeake, and the impact of California's energy policies. The podcast also touches on global developments, including Russia's expansion of BRICs with the addition of 30 new member countries. Additionally, there is a focus on the challenges faced by a hybrid ferry in Scotland, which initially aimed for carbon emissions reduction but now runs solely on diesel due to technical and cost issues. The episode provides insights into the complexities and dynamics of the energy industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:39 - A Natural Gas Plant Guarding US Northeast From Winter Blackouts Is at Risk – Consumers at mortal risk.

05:09 - Southwestern, Chesapeake Near $17 Billion Merger.

09:06 - Gavin Newsom’s 10 favorite myths about energy and climate, refuted.

14;41 - BRICS Expands Footprint In The Global South.

17:16 - Nicola Sturgeon’s Flagship Hybrid Ferry Now Only Runs on Diesel As Battery Too Expensive to Fix.

19:48 - Russia announces 30 new member countries for BRICS.

20:42 - Outro

(Bloomberg) — A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s […]

Southwestern Energy SWN 7.34%increase; green up pointing triangle and Chesapeake Energy CHK 2.91%increase; green up pointing triangle are close to a merger that would create a roughly $17 billion company ranking as one of the largest natural-gas producers in the U.S. […]

As a Californian who studies energy for a living, I am acutely aware of the very damaging energy ideas and policies of our current Governor, Gavin Newsom. I was thus very happy to see Governor […]

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates formally joined the BRICS group of major emerging economies on January 1, 2024, expanding the bloc’s footprint in the Global South and growing its economic […]

The MV Hallaig, a hybrid electric ferry in Scotland, celebrated for reducing emissions, is now running on diesel due to a lengthy £1.5 million battery replacement. The Daily Record has the story. The MV Hallaig was the […]

The geopolitical landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as Russia declares that 30 additional countries are poised to join the BRICS alliance, potentially expanding its membership to a formidable 40 nations. This move, championed by Russia’s President […]

