ENB 284 - Russia Expands BRICs, LNG Approvals Warning, and Germany's Economic Collapse

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley covers various topics. The Hoodies, a group involved in the Red Sea shipping crisis, launched a significant military attack with drones and missiles, impacting shipping costs and carbon taxes. Russia announces the addition of 30 new member countries to BRICs, potentially challenging the dominance of the U.S. dollar. The oil and gas lobby warns against slowing down LNG approvals in the U.S., emphasizing the impact on allies and global energy dynamics. Turley criticizes regulatory actions by the Biden administration, suggesting they may harm the environment and economies globally. The discussion also touches on Germany's efforts to cut emissions, noting a decline in electricity consumption but raising concerns about economic collapse. Overall, the podcast highlights geopolitical and regulatory challenges in the energy sector with potential repercussions on global economies.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:32 - Houthis fire their greatest barrage of weapons to date in the ongoing Red Sea shipping crisis

03:16 - Rising Shipping Costs Will Impact Oil and LNG

04:59 - Russia announces 30 new member countries for BRICS

05:54 - Oil, Gas Lobby Group Warns Against US Slowing Down LNG Approvals

07:47 - Energy Absurdity in Germany: Cutting Emissions Through Economic Collapse

09:07 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

The Houthis launched their largest attack so far yesterday evening. According to the US military the “complex attack” consisted of 18 attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one anti-ship ballistic missile. They were all […]

The Red Sea facilitates approximately 12 percent of global trade, including 30 percent of global container traffic. Shipping times vary by the size of the vessel, but large container vessels take approximately 25 days to […]

The geopolitical landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as Russia declares that 30 additional countries are poised to join the BRICS alliance, potentially expanding its membership to a formidable 40 nations. This move, championed by Russia’s President […]

By Laura Sanicola and Valerie Volcovici WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of the main U.S. oil and gas lobby group on Wednesday said that if U.S. regulators slow down or stop approving liquefied natural gas exports, […]

