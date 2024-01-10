ENB 283 - Hybrid Ferry Woes, France's Nuclear Shift, and Hydrogen Policy Critique

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley discusses various energy-related topics. He begins with the humorous story of Nicola Sturgeon's flagship hybrid ferry in Scotland, which now runs only on diesel as the battery is too expensive to fix. Turley then moves on to France dropping renewable targets in favor of expanding its nuclear fleet. He criticizes the government's hydrogen policy, calling it a "crime against thermodynamics" and questions the sustainability of hydrogen production. The podcast also covers a critical but overlooked story about German farmers protesting against increased government taxation and a climate agenda. Finally, Turley discusses court rulings mandating the dismantling of wind farms in the US and France, emphasizing the environmental impact and the hidden costs of such projects.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:06 - “Irreparable injury:” Courts order dismantling of wind farms in US, France

02:22 - Nicola Sturgeon’s Flagship Hybrid Ferry Now Only Runs on Diesel As Battery Too Expensive to Fix

04:51 - FRANCE DROPS RENEWABLES TARGETS IN NEW ENERGY BILL

06:41 - The Government’s Hydrogen Policy is a Crime Against Thermodynamics

09:43 - German Farmers Begin 8 Day Massive Protest Against Increased Government Taxation and Alarmist Climate Agenda

16:40 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

A pair of geographically diverse court decisions handed down in December have ordered two wind farms be dismantled, highlighting the importance for renewable energy developers of securing all necessary approvals, including environmental and social. The […]

The MV Hallaig, a hybrid electric ferry in Scotland, celebrated for reducing emissions, is now running on diesel due to a lengthy £1.5 million battery replacement. The Daily Record has the story. The MV Hallaig was the […]

PARIS – Critics are deriding as a step backward a new French energy bill that favours the further development of nuclear power and avoids setting targets for solar and wind power and other renewables. France, […]

Back in the summer, there were signs that the consensus around Net Zero policy was starting to crack. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak then made his speech that watered down some Net Zero commitments and promised “a more pragmatic, proportionate […]

You will likely hear the term “farm subsidies” as Western media claim the German farmers are protesting the decisions by government. However, what they are protesting is not a hand-out of government funds, but rather […]

