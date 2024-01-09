ENB 282 - Oil Demand Predictions, CBDC Support, BP Takeover Talks, BRICs Expansion, and More

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Standard Chartered predicting robust oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025, 75 U.S. lawmakers supporting a CBDC (central bank digital currency) and tight surveillance bill, refuting myths about energy and climate by Gavin Newsom, potential takeover talks triggering a rally at BP, and Ricks expanding its footprint in the global South. In the oil and gas finance segment, markets are up, but oil falls about three percentage points due to Saudi Arabia cutting its official selling price. The hosts discuss various topics, including the potential merger of BP with Shell or Chevron, and the prediction that Japan may leave the G7 to join BRICs. The podcast also covers the French minister's announcement of the potential for 14 new nuclear reactors. The finance segment notes the overall positive market trends, with Nasdaq and S&P 500 up, 30-year yields down, and Bitcoin experiencing significant gains.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:36 - Standard Chartered: Oil Demand Growth To Remain Robust In 2024 And 2025

04:38 - 75 US Lawmakers Now Support CBDC Anti-Surveillance Bill

07:41 - Gavin Newsom’s 10 favorite myths about energy and climate, refuted

12:41 - Takeover talk triggers rally at beleaguered BP

16:35 - BRICS Expands Footprint In The Global South

20:19 – Markets Update

23:15 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Standard Chartered: Oil Demand Growth To Remain Robust In 2024 And 2025

Standard Chartered have predicted that oil demand growth in the current year will clock in at a robust 1.54 mb/d and 1.41 mb/d in 2025. StanChart has forecast that global oil demand growth in 2024-2025 […]

Congressman Tom Emmer’s CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act now has 75 cosponsors. “A central bank digital currency is government-controlled programmable money that, if not designed to emulate cash, could give the federal government the ability to […]

As a Californian who studies energy for a living, I am acutely aware of the very damaging energy ideas and policies of our current Governor, Gavin Newsom. I was thus very happy to see Governor […]

Takeover chatter dominated trading rooms as speculation swirled that BP could be a target this year amid chaos at the oil giant. Rumours that rival energy major Shell could be a candidate for a mega-merger with […]

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates formally joined the BRICS group of major emerging economies on January 1, 2024, expanding the bloc’s footprint in the Global South and growing its economic […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –