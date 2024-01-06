ENB 280 - Weekly Recap: OPEC Dynamics, LNG Ventures, Regulatory Challenges, and Impacts on U.S. Energy Assets

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts discuss various energy-related topics. They cover OPEC's influence on oil prices in 2024, highlighting concerns about lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply. The hosts also touch on the impact of U.S. oil producers adding 1 million barrels per day to the market. The conversation shifts to ExxonMobil's Golden Pass LNG project in Qatar, expressing concerns about foreign ownership of critical U.S. energy assets. There's a mention of Venezuela's actions affecting Chevron's operations in Guyana. The hosts discuss a federal appeals court rejecting Berkeley, California's natural gas ban and the regulatory challenges leading Chevron to impair its California oil and gas production assets, resulting in a significant charge. Overall, the discussion emphasizes the complex dynamics and challenges within the global energy landscape.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:18 - OPEC’s Influence on Oil Prices To Remain Significant In 2024
07:38 - QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil moving forward with Golden Pass LNG work
11:56 - Appeals court delivers fatal blow to California city pushing natural gas ban
14:24 - Chevron impairs California oil, gas production assets due to regulatory challenges
15:57 - Outro
Fears of lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply threatens OPEC+ cuts. U.S. oil producers took everyone by surprise this year by adding 1 million barrels in daily output. OPEC’s share in the global total may […]
Energy giants QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil released the latest construction update for their Golden Pass LNG export terminal on the US Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass, Texas. State-owned QatarEnergy owns a 70 percent stake in the […]
Afederal appeals court rejected a petition Tuesday to rehear a case related to a natural gas ban proposed by the City of Berkeley, California, which the panel ruled was illegal last year. The U.S. Court of Appeals […]
(Bloomberg) – Chevron Corp. will book fourth-quarter charges of $3.5 billion to $4 billion, citing assets it sold in the Gulf of Mexico and policies in California prompting the company to slash investments in the […]
