ENB 279 - OPEC Monitoring, Legal Setback for Gas Ban, Chevron's Regulatory Woes, and Oil Price Surge
ENB 279 - OPEC Monitoring, Legal Setback for Gas Ban, Chevron's Regulatory Woes, and Oil Price Surge

Jan 04, 2024

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner reports on various energy-related topics. Firstly, OPEC+ is set to hold a monitoring meeting in early February to discuss production cuts and assess their impact. Next, a federal appeals court delivers a blow to Berkeley, California's proposed natural gas ban, with the court rejecting a rehearing petition. Chevron announces impairments of $3.5 to $4 billion on its California oil and gas production assets due to ongoing regulatory challenges, indicating the difficulties faced by even major companies in the state. Finally, oil prices experienced a 3% increase, attributed to a halt in production at Libya's largest oil field amid protests for better wages. 

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro 

02:11 - OPEC+ set to hold monitoring meeting in early February

03:57 - Appeals court delivers fatal blow to California city pushing natural gas ban

06:25 - Chevron impairs California oil, gas production assets due to regulatory challenges

08:00 - Markets Update

08:38 - Libya’s largest oil field halts production followings protests

10:04 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

OPEC+ set to hold monitoring meeting in early February

Nasdaq LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) – OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early February, though an exact has not been decided, three sources from the alliance said. […]

Appeals court delivers fatal blow to California city pushing natural gas ban

Afederal appeals court rejected a petition Tuesday to rehear a case related to a natural gas ban proposed by the City of Berkeley, California, which the panel ruled was illegal last year. The U.S. Court of Appeals […]

Chevron impairs California oil, gas production assets due to regulatory challenges

(Bloomberg) – Chevron Corp. will book fourth-quarter charges of $3.5 billion to $4 billion, citing assets it sold in the Gulf of Mexico and policies in California prompting the company to slash investments in the […]

Libya’s largest oil field halts production followings protests

(Bloomberg) – Libya’s largest oil field halted production after protesters entered the facility, according to a person with direct knowledge of the operations. Libya’s Sharara oil field The country’s National Oil Corp. had warned earlier […]

