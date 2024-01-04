ENB 279 - OPEC Monitoring, Legal Setback for Gas Ban, Chevron's Regulatory Woes, and Oil Price Surge

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner reports on various energy-related topics. Firstly, OPEC+ is set to hold a monitoring meeting in early February to discuss production cuts and assess their impact. Next, a federal appeals court delivers a blow to Berkeley, California's proposed natural gas ban, with the court rejecting a rehearing petition. Chevron announces impairments of $3.5 to $4 billion on its California oil and gas production assets due to ongoing regulatory challenges, indicating the difficulties faced by even major companies in the state. Finally, oil prices experienced a 3% increase, attributed to a halt in production at Libya's largest oil field amid protests for better wages.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:11 - OPEC+ set to hold monitoring meeting in early February

03:57 - Appeals court delivers fatal blow to California city pushing natural gas ban

06:25 - Chevron impairs California oil, gas production assets due to regulatory challenges

08:00 - Markets Update

08:38 - Libya’s largest oil field halts production followings protests

10:04 - Outro

Nasdaq LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) – OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early February, though an exact has not been decided, three sources from the alliance said. […]

Afederal appeals court rejected a petition Tuesday to rehear a case related to a natural gas ban proposed by the City of Berkeley, California, which the panel ruled was illegal last year. The U.S. Court of Appeals […]

(Bloomberg) – Chevron Corp. will book fourth-quarter charges of $3.5 billion to $4 billion, citing assets it sold in the Gulf of Mexico and policies in California prompting the company to slash investments in the […]

(Bloomberg) – Libya’s largest oil field halted production after protesters entered the facility, according to a person with direct knowledge of the operations. Libya’s Sharara oil field The country’s National Oil Corp. had warned earlier […]

