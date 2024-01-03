ENB 278 - OPEC's Influence, LNG Ventures, and 2024 Market Outlook

In the first episode of 2024 on the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics in the energy sector. They touch upon OPEC's influence on oil prices and how external factors like lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply could impact OPEC's decisions. The hosts also highlight Qatar Energy and ExxonMobil's progress in the global LNG market, specifically with the Golden Pass LNG project. The energy market outlook for 2024 is explored, emphasizing the increasing importance of natural gas globally. The discussion includes geopolitical factors, such as the potential impact of conflicts with Iran, and the ongoing developments in various energy markets worldwide. The hosts express optimism for the energy sector in 2024 and share insights on current market trends.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:44 - OPEC’s Influence on Oil Prices To Remain Significant In 2024

10:05 - QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil moving forward with Golden Pass LNG work

14:25 - Energy market outlook – what can we expect in 2024? – Watt-Logic

18:04 - Markets Update

19:35 - ConocoPhillips announces the final investment decision as a go for the Willow Project, which is located on Alaska's North Slope

21:24 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Fears of lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply threatens OPEC+ cuts. U.S. oil producers took everyone by surprise this year by adding 1 million barrels in daily output. OPEC’s share in the global total may […]

Energy giants QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil released the latest construction update for their Golden Pass LNG export terminal on the US Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass, Texas. State-owned QatarEnergy owns a 70 percent stake in the […]

ENB Pub Note: Excellent Summary from Watt-Logic. I would add some wild items happening in the global oil and gas markets. OPEC, and OPEC + have had a major loss of control over the oil […]

