ENB 277 - Energizing 2023: A Year-End Overview of Global Energy Trends, Challenges, and Resilience

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - year-end review of the energy landscape, notable developments include the US allocating billions for wind and solar projects, Pioneer Sheffield predicting $90 to $100 oil by early summer and planning to operate 24 to 26 horizontal drilling rigs, with over 100 extra-long wells expected to be in production. Tesla's Germany facility is ahead of schedule, producing 4,000 cars per week. However, Atlantic LNG is laying off staff, India sees a resurgence in coal, and Ford reportedly loses nearly $60,000 for every electric vehicle sold. Texas is urged to upgrade its energy grid for renewables, and there are concerns that recent grid reforms may not be sufficient for Virginia to meet clean energy targets. The global oil demand is projected to reach a record high in 2023, as per the IEA, while Kerry's trip to China yields no breakthrough on climate. A federal judge orders the expansion of the Gulf of Mexico oil auction, and there's a call for more action from the US government to prevent oil prices from reaching $150 per barrel. Shell's CEO faces pressure regarding the company's shift towards renewables. The energy sector appears resilient, with analysts stating it's better positioned for a recession.

02:52 – The U.S. has billions for wind and solar in projects.

06:47 – Pioneer Sheffield, predicting 90 to $100 oil by early summer

12:48 – Tesla’s Germany plan is producing 4000 cars per week, three weeks ahead of schedule.

15:02 – Atlantic is one of the largest producers of LNG

15:50 – King Coal is coming back with a big bang

19:23 – Investing in energy transition

24:36 – Larger regional banks will get swallowed up eventually by JPMorgan

27:05 – No energy better positioned for any kind of recession

30:26 – Louisiana oil and gas still has a place in the future of energy

32:43 – Ford loses nearly $60,000 for every electric vehicle sold

34:37 – Americans don’t want electric cars

38:59 – Texas is the number one in wind energy.

42:39 – Cyber risk in the big picture

45:20 – Global oil demand to reach record high in 2023

48:24 – Kerry’s trip to China yields no breakthrough on climate.

52:20 – Recent grid reforms might not be enough for Virginia to hit its clean energy targets, advocates say.

55:38 – Federal judge orders the Biden administration to expand the Gulf of Mexico oil auction.

01:01:28 – The Prime Minister that the political motive

1:02:14 – Oil is added as high as at $150 a barrel unless the US government

1:08:39 – The US Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia versus EPA last year.

1:12:25 – This one shell is now under the pressure

