ENB 276 - Weekly Recap: Market Shifts, Legal Showdowns, and Global Tensions

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of topics, including a shale oil CEO's shift to green initiatives, alterations in oil market dynamics, legal actions against BlackRock for alleged deceptive climate policies, concerns over the reduction in Gulf of Mexico leasing auctions, the withdrawal of an offshore wind project in Lake Erie, and the potential impact of Red Sea tensions on the diesel market. The conversation also touches on geopolitical issues involving Iran and the potential consequences for the diesel market, with an emphasis on the broader implications for the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:33 - A Shale Oil CEO’s Second Act: Going Green

04:38 - The US isn’t the only one eating into OPEC’s market share — Brazil and Guyana are hitting record oil production volumes

07:46 - EXCLUSIVE: Conservative State Files First-in-the-Nation Lawsuit Against BlackRock Over Deceptive Climate Policies

12:38 - Energy Workforce: Biden’s Gulf of Mexico leasing auction “detrimental” to U.S. energy supply

14:23 - Strategy to End Iran’s Aggression

15:55 - Another Offshore Wind Farm Hits the Dust

18:33 - Red Sea Tensions Threaten to Disrupt Diesel Market Stability

21:37 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

For almost a decade, Tony Sanchez III was the epitome of a shale-boom CEO—furiously drilling oil wells, piling on debt and hunting quail and nilgai with fellow executives near his family’s ranch in South Texas. Then tumbling […]

OPEC+ has seen its oil market share fall to 51% this year, the IEA said Thursday. While US oil output has soared, Guyana and Brazil have also produced record volumes in 2023. Brazil’s output jumped […]

the next three years. The company’s […]

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday sued the investment company BlackRock for deceptive practices. “BlackRock has said two things that can’t both be true,” Skrmetti, a Republican, told The Daily Signal in an […]

History continues to offer lessons and strategy to Washington if only the Biden Administration had the wisdom to hear it. Eighty years ago, the allies quickly realized that both Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan fed […]

Key Takeaways 1: The developer of “Icebreaker,” a small project in Lake Erie, announced it is pulling stakes on its six-turbine project. 2: The project received a $50 million grant under President Obama, but the […]

Increased distillate production and slowing economic activities have led to rising diesel stocks and falling prices. Weak manufacturing activity in the U.S. and Europe contributes to reduced diesel demand, easing the market. Geopolitical tensions near […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –