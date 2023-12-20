ENB 274 - Navigating Challenges and Strategies in Global Energy Dynamics

In this episode of the Daily Energy News Beat, Stuart Turley discusses various energy-related topics, including concerns about the Biden administration's impact on the U.S. energy supply, the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, environmental regulations in New York, Europe's gas storage and supply, and strategies to address Iran's aggression. The host highlights the importance of the Gulf of Mexico for natural gas and oil production and expresses skepticism about certain policies. The episode also touches on geopolitical issues, including discussions with George McMillan about pipelines and global politics. The host emphasizes the need for discussions on energy to elevate humanity out of poverty and criticizes what he sees as energy hypocrisy.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:51 - Energy Workforce: Biden’s Gulf of Mexico leasing auction “detrimental” to U.S. energy supply

04:38 - Arctic LNG 2 T1 First LNG Drop

05:30 - Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York

06:53 - Europe Almost Replaces Russian Gas

08:29 - Strategy to End Iran’s Aggression

10:09 - Pipelines and Global Political Center of Gravity Alternatives – George McMillan Energy and Geopolitical series

10:53 - Markets Update

12:27 - Outro

(WO) – Energy Workforce & Technology Council released the following statement rebuffing the newly finalized Department of Interior 2024–2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. The program holds the fewest oil and gas […]

A step forward, not the finish line The first train for the ALNG2 project started producing LNG today at 10:30 local time. While producing the first LNG drop is a significant achievement for any liquefaction […]

Note: For quite a while now I have put my Citizens Guide to the Climate Act article as the top post on the website because it summarizes the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act (Climate Act). This post updates my […]

The European Union has been working to cut down its reliance on Russian energy, especially natural gas. While it sounds simple to just find new energy suppliers, it’s actually a tough task. It involves setting […]

History continues to offer lessons and strategy to Washington if only the Biden Administration had the wisdom to hear it. Eighty years ago, the allies quickly realized that both Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan fed […]

ENB Pub Note: This is the 4th article in a series with George McMillian, CEO of McMillian and Associates. The other articles and the first podcast are listed below. Buckle up, get your popcorn, and […]

