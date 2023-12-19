ENB 273 - Duke's Rate Hike, BlackRock Lawsuit, and Global Supply Chain Concerns

In this episode of the Daily Energy News Beat, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of energy-related topics. They discuss Duke Energy's decision to raise electric rates for ESG and zero-carbon mandates, expressing concerns about the financial burden on consumers. The hosts delve into a lawsuit against BlackRock over alleged deceptive climate policies and ponder the legal implications of conflicting investment goals. The episode also addresses challenges in California's power grid transition, the impact of extensive power grid upgrades on the energy transition, and a Red Sea merchant ship attack affecting oil prices and global trade. In the finance segment, they touch on market movements, highlighting sentiment-driven dynamics, and note the EIA's projection of declining U.S. shale oil production in 2024. The hosts conclude with a mention of potential concerns related to global supply chain challenges amid geopolitical events.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:39 - Woke Duke Energy Jacks Up Electric Rates to Pay for ESG, Zero Carbon Mandates

05:29 - EXCLUSIVE: Conservative State Files First-in-the-Nation Lawsuit Against BlackRock Over Deceptive Climate Policies

10:28 - He fixed California’s power grid for Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s worried about the energy transition

12:38 - Extensive power grid upgrades and expansion threaten the energy transition

15:34 - Houthi Attacks Start Shutting Down Red Sea Merchant Shipping

17:39 - Markets Update

19:51 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Duke Energy has thrown consumers under the proverbial (electric) bus to make their operations carbon neutral by 2050. As a result, electricity prices in North Carolina may increase by 19% over the next three years. The company’s […

FIRST ON THE DAILY SIGNAL—Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday sued the investment company BlackRock for deceptive practices. “BlackRock has said two things that can’t both be true,” Skrmetti, a Republican, told The Daily Signal in an […]

Former Albertan Yakout Mansour moved to California two decades ago when he was recruited to run the state’s power grid under then Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The way he tells it, it sounds like the government […]

People are becoming increasingly concerned about the mineral requirements for the energy transition and how these will be met. In October, the International Energy Agency (“IEA”) published a report entitled Electricity Grids and Secure Energy Transitions in […]

Attacks linked to war in Gaza are threatening global trade Oil and gas prices jump as big companies avoid Red Sea Shipping in the Red Sea is grinding to a halt with oil tankers idling and […]

