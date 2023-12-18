ENB 272 - EV Subsidies, Shale CEO's Green Transition, and Global Energy Dynamics

In this episode of the Daily Energy News Beat, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They cover Germany ending electric vehicle subsidies, the challenges faced by EV companies due to subsidy changes, and the impact on Tesla. They delve into the potential crisis in EU green funds as leaders consider reallocating funds for immigration and defense efforts. The conversation shifts to a shale CEO's transition to a green initiative and the importance of a balanced approach in the energy transition. They also highlight a natural gas expansion project in Texas to add reliable energy to the grid. The episode touches on global oil production volumes affecting OPEC's market share, the growing electricity load in the U.S., and the challenges posed by regulatory issues. The finance segment covers market updates, oil prices, and rig count. The hosts preview upcoming podcast guests, including Paula Glover, CEO of the Alliance to Save Energy. Overall, the episode provides a comprehensive overview of current events in the energy sector.

Germany on Saturday effectively ended electric vehicle subsidies immediately. Tesla already is losing Model 3 subsidies in France and the U.S. Electric vehicle subsidies are ending in Germany abruptly, the government announced Saturday, a blow […]

Billions of euros earmarked to boost renewable energy and slash emissions are on the cutting block after EU leaders proposed moving them over to fund immigration and defense efforts instead. The move came during this week’s EU […]

For almost a decade, Tony Sanchez III was the epitome of a shale-boom CEO—furiously drilling oil wells, piling on debt and hunting quail and nilgai with fellow executives near his family’s ranch in South Texas. Then tumbling […]

(The Center Square) – On Thursday, a north Texas-based natural gas energy expansion project was announced to further strengthen the Texas grid. Gov. Greg Abbott, ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas, and Calpine Corporation CEO […]

OPEC+ has seen its oil market share fall to 51% this year, the IEA said Thursday. While US oil output has soared, Guyana and Brazil have also produced record volumes in 2023. Brazil’s output jumped […]

U.S. electric load is growing significantly faster than grid planners previously expected, led by new manufacturing and industry and the growth of data centers, according to a Tuesday report from Grid Strategies. Electrification, hydrogen production […]

Rising peak demand and the planned retirement of 83 GW of fossil fuel and nuclear generation over the next 10 years creates blackout risks for most of the United States, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. […]

