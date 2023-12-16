ENB 271 - Weekly Recap: Unraveling Geopolitical Dynamics, Investment Hypocrisy, and Technological Breakthroughs in the Ever-Evolving Energy Landscape

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics from the energy sector. They cover issues such as the shadow fleet of old tankers, the COP 28 conference, the challenges of OPEC and OPEC+ members exceeding production quotas, and the energy investing hypocrisy of BlackRock and Bill Gates. They also touch on the potential grid reliability issues resulting from the shutdown of the Brandon Shores coal plant in Maryland and the geopolitical tensions around the U.S., German, Russo-Japanese connections. Other topics include Chevron's optimism and caution in the Venezuelan-Guyanese border dispute and a breakthrough in oil sands technology by Terry Etam that could triple value and reduce emissions. The hosts express concerns about the lack of investment in such promising technologies and advocate for a more comprehensive approach to energy solutions.

ENB Pub Note: Michael and I have talked about the “Shadow Fleet” for several years. Iran had been ahead of Russia in avoiding sanctions, but both have successfully made the United States irrelevant after the […]

ENB Pug Note: The author from the Telegraph raises some interesting points about the COP Circus. I agree that the baton has been passed to big oil and that money is now available for green […]

A major power grid operator that oversees electricity supplies across the mid-Atlantic repeated its warning that the looming shutdown of a coal-fired power plant in Baltimore will threaten the region’s grid reliability and may have devastating impacts […]

ENB Pub Note: George McMillan III, ENB Contributor, and geopolitical energy expert, wrote this article. He was on an earlier podcast where we covered a fantastic global overview, and are tracking around the world in […]

(Bloomberg) — The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is unlikely to escalate into a military conflict despite the growing hostile rhetoric between the South American nations, says Chevron Corp.’s top executive. “These things are […]

What if some phenomenally large energy/materials breakthroughs were right here in front of us, vastly more accessible than experimental aspirations, but held back by an image problem? To help ponder that question, it is necessary […]

