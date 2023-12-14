ENB 270 - Shell's Deals, Regulatory Challenges, and Global Geopolitics Unveiled

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various energy-related topics. They discuss Shell's agreement to sell a stake in two U.S.-based renewable energy projects, highlighting the financial aspects. The hosts also delve into an opinion piece on heavy regulation affecting the economy, using France as an example. Another segment focuses on an opinion piece from C3 Solutions regarding the intersection of climate ambitions and energy realities. Terry Edam's article from BOE Report on tripling oil sands value, reducing emissions, and creating an advanced material industry is also featured. The episode concludes with news about missiles from Houthi-controlled Yemen targeting a commercial tanker, influencing oil prices. The hosts touch on the Fed's decision to hold rates steady, predicting potential rate cuts in 2024, and share their opinions on the broader economic implications. They tease an upcoming interview with Congressman Zach Nunn and express excitement about the conclusion of COP and upcoming podcast episodes.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

03:38 - Shell agrees to sell stake in two U.S.-based renewable energy projects

06:49 - Yes, Heavy Regulation Hurts the Economy. Just Look at France.

08:53 - When Climate Ambitions Meet Energy Realities

10:40 - Bitumen beyond combustion: how to triple oil sands value, reduce emissions, and create an advanced material industry for 2% of a battery plant’s subsidies

13:47 - Missiles from Houthi-controlled Yemen target commercial tanker, report says

16:10 - Markets Update

19:38 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Shell Wind Energy Inc. and Savion Equity, LLC, subsidiaries of Shell plc, have agreed to sell partial ownership stake in two U.S.-based renewable energy projects to InfraRed Capital Partners. Shell will sell 60% interest in […]

It’s fashionable to claim that the free market ideas of Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman have failed the country, and that it’s time for new policies. Campaigning in 2020, Joe Biden declared that “Milton Friedman […]

In what is simultaneously receiving praise for being a historic achievement and criticism for not being ambitious enough, nearly 200 countries closed COP28 by agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. The agreement calls […]

What if some phenomenally large energy/materials breakthroughs were right here in front of us, vastly more accessible than experimental aspirations, but held back by an image problem? To help ponder that question, it is necessary […]

Two missiles launched from territory controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted a commercial tanker near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to a United States official cited by The Associated Press news agency. The […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –