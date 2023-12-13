ENB 269 - Geopolitical Energy Chess: Russian Uranium, Fossil Fuel Fumbles, and Venezuelan Border Dilemma

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They cover the House passing a bill barring imports of Russian uranium for nuclear power, the Greens' reaction to the fossil fuel phaseout being dropped from the proposed climate deal, and the geopolitical concerns surrounding a German Russo Japanese connection. The hosts also touch on Chevron's CEO expressing cautious optimism on the Venezuelan-Guyana border dispute and its potential impact on the oil market. In the finance segment, they analyze the recent drop in oil prices, the API crude oil inventory estimates, and the overall market trends. The episode provides insights into the complex dynamics of the energy industry, geopolitical issues, and their financial

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

02:47 - House passes bill barring imports of Russian uranium for nuclear power

05:18 - Greens erupt as fossil fuel ‘phaseout’ is dropped from proposed climate deal

07:42 - The Geopolitical Problem of the US—a German-Russo-Japanese Connection

10:06 - Chevron CEO cautiously optimistic on Venezuelan-Guyanese border dispute, downplays military conflict risks

14:00 - Markets Update

14:28 - Oil falls more than 3% on softening demand, oversupply concerns

17:06 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

The House on Monday passed legislation that would bar imports of Russian uranium for nuclear power plants. The measure was passed by a voice vote with bipartisan support. Ahead of the voice vote, Republican Rep. Cathy […]

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The prospect of a deal to end fossil fuels faded on Monday in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, when organizers of the U.N. climate summit released a draft proposal that […]

ENB Pub Note: George McMillan III, ENB Contributor, and geopolitical energy expert, wrote this article. He was on an earlier podcast where we covered a fantastic global overview, and are tracking around the world in […]

(Bloomberg) — The border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is unlikely to escalate into a military conflict despite the growing hostile rhetoric between the South American nations, says Chevron Corp.’s top executive. “These things are […]

