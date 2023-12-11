ENB 267 - Unveiling Russia's Shadow Fleet, Climate Realities, and Media's Vital Role in Energy Narratives

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, host Stuart Turley discusses various topics related to the energy sector. He begins by addressing Russia's shadow fleet, old tankers acquired by countries like Iran and Venezuela, highlighting their potential impact on the market and the lack of insurance coverage. Turley also delves into the geopolitical dynamics of EU countries still buying Russian oil and gas, emphasizing the complex relationships influenced by energy needs. The podcast touches on the debate around climate change solutions, OPEC's resistance to climate deals, and the role of technology and markets in addressing the climate crisis. Additionally, Turley explores the significance of Russia's natural gas in geopolitical realignment, as explained in an article by George Macmillan. The episode concludes with a discussion on media's role in shaping the narrative around the energy sector, featuring insights from Mark Masters on steps to save America through energy dominance and narrative control. Throughout the episode, Turley intertwines insights from various articles, interviews, and discussions with energy leaders.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:35 - Russia’s Shadow Fleet – 24 min Bloomberg Video – “Ships acquired by “We don’t know who; and insured by who knows?”
05:17 - EU country still buying Russian gas – media
06:47 - We no longer need the Cop circus – technology and markets are already solving the climate crisis
09:11 - ENB #160 What is the United States afraid of? George McMillan, CEO of McMillian Associates, stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast. – UPDATE
09:35 - Russian Natural Gas and Geopolitical Realignment—a reverse domino theory
11:41 - The left is silent on the imperialist war for oil from Venezuela – Why?
12:44 - Mark Masters’ Eleven Steps for Saving America Via the Energy Sector’s Renewed Thought Leadership and Ultimate Narrative Dominance Within National Media
15:02 - Outro
Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Russia’s Shadow Fleet – 24 min Bloomberg Video – “Ships aquired by “We don’t know who; and insured by who knows?”
ENB Pub Note: Michael and I have talked about the “Shadow Fleet” for several years. Iran had been ahead of Russia in avoiding sanctions, but both have successfully made the United States irrelevant after the […]
EU country still buying Russian gas – media
The Netherlands reportedly purchased over 200 million cubic meters of Russian LNG in September, RIA Novosti has reported The Netherlands continues to import Russian gas despite earlier pledges to stop buying the commodity, the news […]
Russian Natural Gas and Geopolitical Realignment—a reverse domino theory
ENB Pub Note: This is one of the Energy News Beat series’s most important articles. I interviewed George McMillan on a 2-hour podcast interview. He is the CEO of McMillan Associates, a geopolitical and analytical […]
The left is silent on the imperialsit war for oil from Venezuela – Why?
Patrick Robertson posts on LinkedIn: While Western peace movements have eyes only for Gaza, their former model socialist republic, Venezuela, is threatening to invade its smaller and less Left-wing neighbour, oil-rich ex-British Guyana. Deafening silence […]
We no longer need the Cop circus – technology and markets are already solving the climate crisis
ENB Pug Note: The author from the Telegraph raises some interesting points about the COP Circus. I agree that the baton has been passed to big oil and that money is now available for green […]
Mark Masters’ Eleven Steps for Saving America Via the Energy Sector’s Renewed Thought Leadership and Ultimate Narrative Dominance Within National Media
I never dreamed that my podcast would reach the global market and the success that we have obtained. And when guests like Mark Masters are on the podcast, it really starts to sink in. The […]
ENB #160 What is the United States afraid of? George McMillan, CEO of McMillian Associates, stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast. – UPDATE
I have to tell you that of all the podcasts that Michael Tanner and I have done; it seems like they are getting more critical and covering more ground in the energy market. I had […]
