ENB 266 - Weekly Recap: Unpacking EPA Regulations, COP28 Hypocrisy, and Texas Commissioner's Stand Against Onerous Rules

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss key energy news topics. They cover the EPA's final rule for oil and natural gas operations, criticizing it for imposing onerous regulations that may harm the industry. The hosts highlight the hypocrisy of COP28, pointing out China's increasing carbon footprint and the inadequacy of the commitments made. They also discuss Chevron and Exxon opting out of funding the COP28 Methane Reduction Fund, applauding them for not wanting to contribute to a fund controlled by competitors. The podcast includes a humorous clip addressing the absurdity of blaming the oil and gas industry for the climate crisis, followed by Texas Commissioner Wayne Christian slamming Biden's methane rules for exacerbating inflation and making everyday items more expensive. Overall, the hosts express frustration with the current regulatory environment and advocate for a more balanced approach to energy policies.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:35 - EPA’s Final Rule for Oil and Natural Gas Operations Will Sharply Reduce Methane and Other Harmful Pollution.

06:45 - US commits to shutting down its coal plants during COP28 – US Consumers Thrown Out With The Bath Water

09:15 - COP28 president claims there is ‘no science’ behind calls to phase out fossil fuels – Guardian

10:57 - Chevron, Exxon opt out of funding COP28 methane-reduction fund

13:35 - Oil CEO says blaming the energy industry for the climate crisis ‘like blaming farmers for obesity’

15:18 - Loud fart sound erupts during John Kerry’s speech at climate panel

16:46 - Texas commissioner slams Biden’s “onerous” methane rules that increase oil, gas prices

18:58 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

ENB Pub Note: We will review these regulations and report on the first-, second-, and third-order magnitude impacts. EPA has issued a final rule that will sharply reduce emissions of methane and other harmful air […]

ENB Pub Note: Make no mistakes; The Biden Administration has absolutely committed to blackouts and not taking care of the U.S. Citizens. China has increased it’s carbon footprint 220% while the US lowered theirs 20% […]

The UAE’s Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber reportedly says gradual cuts in oil, gas and coal use would ‘take the world back into caves’ The president of the COP28 climate conference, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has […]

(Bloomberg) — Six major oil companies each contributed tens of millions of dollars to a grant fund meant to help state-owned rivals cull the release of super-warming methane emissions, but Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil […]

The chief executive of UAE-based energy firm Crescent Petroleum said Tuesday that blaming the oil and gas industry for the climate crisis “is like blaming farmers for obesity.” The burning of coal, oil and gas […]

The Biden administration’s climate envoy was discussing US policy on coal power plants at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Sunday when Kerry may have unleashed a burst of wind energy. The former secretary […]

AUSTIN – Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian issued a statement regarding new onerous methane rules proposed by the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “While costs for hard-working Americans are up nearly $11,000 this year everywhere from the […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –