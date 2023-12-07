ENB 265 - Crude Exports, Geopolitical Tensions, and the Winds of Change

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of energy-related topics, including the surge in U.S. crude exports, criticism of Biden's methane rules by Texas Commissioner Wade Christian, warnings of power cuts in Britain, the financial troubles of Europe's largest wind farm, and China's unveiling of plans for a nuclear-powered container ship. They discuss the fluctuating oil prices, noting the drop below $70 and Exxon's record CapEx spending, which includes significant investments in low-carbon solutions. The hosts highlight the geopolitical tensions, such as Venezuela claiming oil fields in Guyana, and express skepticism about earlier predictions of oil prices reaching $100. Overall, the podcast provides a comprehensive update on current events and trends in the energy industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:36 - America’s Energy Boom: US Crude Exports Soar To Record High

05:01 - Texas commissioner slams Biden’s “onerous” methane rules that increase oil, gas prices

07:15 - Brits should stock up on torches and candles to prepare for power cuts, Oliver Dowden says

09:50 - Transition to Insolvency: Europe’s Largest Wind Farm Facing Bankruptcy

11:51 - Plans for Nuclear-Powered 24,000 TEU Containership Unveiled in China

13:50 - Markets Update

18:52 - Exxon Mobil forecasts increases in project spending, oil output

20:29 - Outro

For those who are confused why the US has spent tens of billions to keep the Ukraine-Russia war going on and on (setting aside of course money-laundering by the Biden crime family) here is your […]

AUSTIN – Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian issued a statement regarding new onerous methane rules proposed by the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “While costs for hard-working Americans are up nearly $11,000 this year everywhere from the […]

Britons should stock up on torches, battery-powered radios and candles to prepare for power cuts or cyber the deputy prime minister has said, as he announced plans for a national “resilience academy”. Oliver Dowden suggested people […]

The world’s greatest Ponzi scheme is imploding. The wind and solar scam was never going to last. Built on lies and running on subsidies the so-called wind and solar ‘industries’ are being belted from all […]

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) has unveiled plans for what could potentially become the world’s largest nuclear-powered containership. Plans for the 24,000-TEU-class ship was unveiled Tuesday at Marintec China expo in Shanghai. The vessel will […]

