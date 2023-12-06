ENB 264 - Cop 28 Highlights, Oil CEOs Respond, and Nuclear Power in Focus

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. King Charles calls for $5 trillion per year to advance the World Economic Forum's net zero agenda at Cop 28, leading to mixed signals amid the event being held in a region heavily reliant on oil and gas. An oil CEO compares blaming the energy industry for the climate crisis to blaming farmers for obesity. Saudi Arabia rejects the notion of phasing down oil at Cop 28. A humorous incident occurs during John Kerry's climate panel speech. The hosts also touch upon nuclear power as a potential solution amid the ongoing energy and climate challenges. The financial markets and oil prices are briefly discussed, and a teaser is given for upcoming financial news.

Britain’s King Charles has demanded that taxpayers around the globe cough up $5 trillion every year in order to advance the globalist “Net Zero” agenda. “Net Zero” is a list of unrealistic goals laid out […]

The chief executive of UAE-based energy firm Crescent Petroleum said Tuesday that blaming the oil and gas industry for the climate crisis “is like blaming farmers for obesity.” The burning of coal, oil and gas […]

DUBAI – Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has slammed the door shut to agreeing to phase down fossil fuels at the UN’s COP28 climate talks, setting the stage for difficult negotiations in Dubai. A tentative “phasedown/out” […]

The Biden administration’s climate envoy was discussing US policy on coal power plants at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Sunday when Kerry may have unleashed a burst of wind energy. The former secretary […]

COP28 is underway and grand commitments to triple nuclear power by 2050 are recognition of the following reality: There is no way, absolutely none, that the world’s energy transition away from fossil fuels can be achieved without a […]

The U.S. and 21 other countries have said they want to triple the global generation capacity of nuclear power by mid-century. The pledge, announced Dec. 2 at the United Nations’ COP28 climate summit in Dubai […]

