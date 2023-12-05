ENB 263 - Opt-Outs, Copper Surges, EV Challenges, and Global Transition Struggles

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They highlight Chevron and Exxon opting out of funding the Cop 28 Methane Reduction Fund, emphasizing the challenge of achieving significant contributions. The show covers the surge in copper prices due to risks and shortfalls in Panama mines, impacting the minerals market. The discussion also delves into the high repair costs of electric vehicles (EVs) compared to traditional cars, attributing it to the complexity of EVs and the scarcity of repair expertise. The hosts touch on Germany's economic struggles due to high energy costs and conclude with a graphic illustrating the challenges of the global energy transition, emphasizing the need for collaboration and realistic solutions.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:36 - Chevron, Exxon opt out of funding COP28 methane-reduction fund

05:18 - Copper climbs to 11-week high on Panama mine risk, shortfall

07:58 - Why Repairing Your EV Is So Expensive

11:06 - Germany is the sick man of Europe – and the prognosis is grim

13:20 - The Dangerous Futility of the Energy Transition in a Single Graphic

16:26 - Markets Update

19:40 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

(Bloomberg) — Six major oil companies each contributed tens of millions of dollars to a grant fund meant to help state-owned rivals cull the release of super-warming methane emissions, but Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil […]

Copper advanced to the highest level in 11 weeks on concerns over the looming shutdown of a large mine in Panama and amid expectations of a widening ore supply deficit in 2024. The Panama government has […]

Electric-vehicle owners are finding a surprising downside to their new wheels: They tend to be expensive to repair after a crash. When Scott MacFiggen’s neighbor backed into his Rivian R1T pickup truck last summer, the […]

Few countries are more aware than Germany of how important it is to keep public finances in order. But few countries have indulged in more creative accounting. As Germany’s highest court ruled current spending plans […]

During the 1980s-2000s, the U.S. and Europe intentionally transferred their manufacturing and industrial sectors to China. Since 2015, we have been intentionally transferring our energy security to China. The chart below illustrates the utter futility […]

