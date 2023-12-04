ENB 262 - New York Crisis, EPA's Methane Rule, COP28 Controversies, Russia's LNG Rise, and OPEC+ Cuts Extension

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They touch on New York's recent challenges with power grid reliability during winter storms, the EPA's final rule for oil and natural gas operations aimed at reducing methane emissions, and the confusion surrounding the redefinition of foreign entities of concern, particularly in the context of China's involvement in the energy business. The hosts also cover the U.S. commitment to shutting down coal plants during COP 28, conflicting statements at COP 28 regarding the science behind phasing out fossil fuels, Russia's ambitions to become one of the world's biggest LNG producers, and the underwhelming outcome of OPEC+ extending oil output cuts. The episode provides insights into the complex and dynamic landscape of the energy industry with a blend of humor and critical analysis.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

04:02 - New York’s Near Zombie Apocalypse

06:40 - EPA’s Final Rule for Oil and Natural Gas Operations Will Sharply Reduce Methane and Other Harmful Pollution.

11:53 - DOE redefines foreign entity of concern – EV confusing regulations just got no help

14:22 - US commits to shutting down its coal plants during COP28 – US Consumers Thrown Out With The Bath Water

17:03 - COP28 president claims there is ‘no science’ behind calls to phase out fossil fuels – Guardian

18:38 - Russia about to become one of the world’s biggest LNG producers – Gazprom

22:26 - OPEC+ to extend oil output cuts

24:14 - Markets Update

26:38 - Occidental jet visits Warren Buffett’s hometown amidst potential $10 billion shale deal'

28:34 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Imagine if nearly half of New York City lost heat for months during the winter. That’s not the plot of a new survival drama. Such a catastrophe nearly occurred last Christmas, according to an alarming […]

ENB Pub Note: We will review these regulations and report on the first-, second-, and third-order magnitude impacts. EPA has issued a final rule that will sharply reduce emissions of methane and other harmful air […]

The Biden administration needs help understanding the meaning of “foreign entity of concern” (FEOC) as this term relates to investing billions of taxpayer dollars into bolstering the supply chains for materials critical to electric vehicles […]

ENB Pub Note: Make no mistakes; The Biden Administration has absolutely committed to blackouts and not taking care of the U.S. Citizens. China has increased it’s carbon footprint 220% while the US lowered theirs 20% […]

December 3, 2023 Stu Turley

The UAE’s Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber reportedly says gradual cuts in oil, gas and coal use would ‘take the world back into caves’ The president of the COP28 climate conference, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has […]

The energy giant expects production in Australia to decrease, pushing Moscow up in the rankings Russia could become the world’s third biggest producer of liquified natural gas (LNG), according to Gazprom, the country’s biggest state-run […]

The OPEC+ group of major oil-producing countries led by Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to deepen production cuts to about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting on Thursday, according to a statement […]

World Oil (Bloomberg) – Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s private jet touched down in Omaha this week, home to its biggest investor Warren Buffett, as Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub considers a shale oil deal worth at […]

Here' the link for George Mcmillan ENB Podcast:

I have to tell you that of all the podcasts that Michael Tanner and I have done; it seems like they are getting more critical and covering more ground in the energy market. I had […]