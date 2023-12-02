ENB 261 - Weekly Recap: COP 28, Carbon Emissions, and Global Energy Shifts

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various topics, including COP 28 in Dubai focusing on the phasedown or phase-out of fossil fuels and global goals for climate adaptation. They discuss Oxfam's report revealing that the world's richest 1% emitted more carbon than the poorest two-thirds in 2019. The hosts also touch on Alberta's challenge to a 15-year agreement for renewable energy, China's increased coal and gas consumption due to rising power demands, Royal Caribbean's adoption of LNG-powered cruise ships, and the UAE's decision to stop using the petrodollar in oil trades, potentially impacting the global stage for diplomacy. The conversation reflects on the geopolitical and environmental implications of these developments.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:43 - What Is COP28 and Why Is It Important
04:25 - Richest 1% emit more carbon than poorest two-thirds, says Oxfam
07:19 - David Staples: Danielle Smith conjures up a new A-bomb to drop on Trudeau’s meddling in Alberta power grid
09:32 - China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High
11:00 - Royal Caribbean takes delivery of LNG-powered giant in Finland
13:41 - UAE officially stops using dollar for oil trades
17:20 - Outro
Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.
What Is COP28 and Why Is It Important?
World leaders are due to gather for annual climate change talks in Dubai in December. On the agenda: the phase down — or even phase out — of fossil fuels, a global goal to help the world adapt […]
Richest 1% emit more carbon than poorest two-thirds, says Oxfam
The world’s richest 1 per cent generated as much carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds in 2019, according to a new Oxfam report that examines the uber-wealthy’s lavish lifestyles and investments in heavily polluting industries. […]
David Staples: Danielle Smith conjures up a new A-bomb to drop on Trudeau’s meddling in Alberta power grid
Premier Danielle Smith is conjuring up a new A-bomb to drop on the meddling of the Trudeau Liberals with Alberta’s power grid. This newly devised weapon is the key feature in Smith’s first use of […]
China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High
Chinese authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and Inner […]
Royal Caribbean takes delivery of LNG-powered giant in Finland
Royal Caribbean International, a unit of Royal Caribbean, has taken delivery of its LNG-powered Icon of the Seas from Finland’s Meyer Turku. After 900 days of design and construction by thousands of experts, Royal Caribbean […]
UAE officially stops using dollar for oil trades
The global financial landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) boldly moves away from the US dollar in its oil trade dealings. This strategic pivot aligns with the broader ambitions of the […]
