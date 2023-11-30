ENB 260 - Copper Supply Concerns, LNG Cruise Ships, and Geopolitical Shifts in the Oil Trade

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They cover the potential impact of a dwindling copper supply from Panama and Peru on the global surplus in 2024. The National Grid in the UK activates an energy blackout scheme due to cold weather and supply challenges. Royal Caribbean takes delivery of an LNG-powered giant cruise ship in Finland, marking a significant step in reducing carbon emissions. The spookiest story involves the UAE officially stopping the use of the dollar for oil trade, signaling potential economic and geopolitical shifts. In the finance segment, they discuss market fluctuations, OPEC's potential supply cuts, and Venezuela's border dispute with Guyana over oil-rich territory. The episode concludes with a preview of upcoming interviews, including George McMillan, promising insights into CIA world energy geopolitics.

