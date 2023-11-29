ENB 259 - Geothermal Breakthrough, Alberta's Power Struggles, and China's Energy Surge

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They start with the introduction of a new geothermal power plant in the Nevada Desert by a startup called Furbo, highlighting its potential to make the internet greener. The hosts then move on to an opinion piece discussing the challenges in Alberta's power grid due to government interference, particularly in pushing for a shift to renewable energy. The discussion also touches on the gradual focus on a green energy wall and lower CO2 emissions, with skepticism about the effectiveness of renewables. The segment concludes with China increasing coal and gas consumption to meet rising power demand, contrasting with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The hosts briefly mention oil and gas finance, noting slight market changes and potential OPEC cuts. The segment ends with a mention of upcoming events like COP28.
00:00 – Intro
02:31 - A New Type of Geothermal Power Plant Just Made the Internet a Little Greener
04:18 - David Staples: Danielle Smith conjures up a new A-bomb to drop on Trudeau’s meddling in Alberta power grid
06:25 - The Green Energy Wall Gradually Coming Into Focus
07:59 - Lower CO2 emissions are partially due to shifts in power generation sources
09:50 - China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High
11:31 - Markets Update
12:59 - Outro
A New Type of Geothermal Power Plant Just Made the Internet a Little Greener
Earlier this month, one corner of the internet got a little bit greener, thanks to a first-of-its-kind geothermal operation in the northern Nevada desert. Project Red, developed by a geothermal startup called Fervo, began pushing […]
David Staples: Danielle Smith conjures up a new A-bomb to drop on Trudeau’s meddling in Alberta power grid
Premier Danielle Smith is conjuring up a new A-bomb to drop on the meddling of the Trudeau Liberals with Alberta’s power grid. This newly devised weapon is the key feature in Smith’s first use of […]
The Green Energy Wall Gradually Coming Into Focus
It’s been obvious for many years that electricity generation from the intermittent wind and sun would never work to power a modern economy. But how would the infeasibility of the proposed energy transition finally manifest […]
Lower CO2 emissions are partially due to shifts in power generation sources
We forecast the U.S. energy sector to emit about 4,790 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2023, a 3% decrease from 2022. Much of this decline results from lower electricity generation from coal-fired […]
China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High
Chinese authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and Inner […]
