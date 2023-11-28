ENB 258 - Carbon Emissions, Oil Mergers, and Finance Insights

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner covers two key articles. First, he discusses an Oxfam report revealing that the richest 1% emitted more carbon than the poorest two-thirds in 2019, highlighting the environmental impact of extravagant lifestyles and investments in polluting industries. The second article focuses on Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, urging the FTC to investigate pending oil mergers involving Exxon and Chevron, alleging reduced competition and potential consumer price hikes. Tanner critiques the lack of understanding displayed by politicians about the oil market dynamics. The finance segment touches on OPEC's delayed meeting, oil and gas price fluctuations, and Northern Oil and Gas's acquisitions in the Northern Delaware Basin. The show concludes with a preview of an upcoming deal spotlight.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:38 - Richest 1% emit more carbon than poorest two-thirds, says Oxfam

05:34 - Senate Democrats Want the FTC to Investigate Pending Oil Mergers

08:43 - Markets Update

11:05 - Companies Announce Basin Acquisitions

14:08 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

The world’s richest 1 per cent generated as much carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds in 2019, according to a new Oxfam report that examines the uber-wealthy’s lavish lifestyles and investments in heavily polluting industries. […]

Key Takeaways 1: Senator Schumer and 22 of his Democrat colleagues penned a letter to the FTC asking them to investigate the acquisitions of Pione er and Hess by Exxon Mobil and Chevron, respectively. 2: […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –