ENB 257 - COP28, ESG Realities, Geopolitical Strains, and the Path Ahead

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, host Stuart Turley covers a range of topics, starting with a focus on COP28 in Dubai, where discussions about the phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels and the global goal to adapt to extreme weather events are expected. Turley highlights the conflicting interests, with Saudi Arabia and its oil company, Saudi Aramco, attending the conference despite investing in hydrogen and renewable energy. The discussion moves to ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) investing, noting that it has hit a "brick wall," with Deutsche Bank suggesting that big oil stocks should be included in ESG offerings. Turley also addresses the challenges facing renewable energy financing and the potential backlash against wealth redistribution. The episode touches on Pfizer suing Poland over a Covid-19 vaccine deal, linking it to broader geopolitical tensions within the EU. Turley concludes with insights from David Blackmon on the authoritarian measures in Germany related to climate change and the importance of upcoming elections in the U.S. for energy policies.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:55 - What Is COP28 and Why Is It Important?

04:46 - ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

07:07 - Oil firms face ‘moment of truth’ in climate crisis: IEA

08:24 - ESG Grift Endgame: Deutsche CIO Now Says Oil Companies Have A Place In ESG Funds

11:28 - Pfizer Sues Poland For Bailing On COVID-19 Vaccine, Citing Shady EU Mega-Deal

14:18 - DAVID BLACKMON: Energy Security Or Tyranny? 2024 Provides A Stark Choice

15:40 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

World leaders are due to gather for annual climate change talks in Dubai in December. On the agenda: the phase down — or even phase out — of fossil fuels, a global goal to help the world adapt […]

Deutsche Bank: Big Oil stocks should be included in ESG offerings because investors want them. WSJ: investors were leaving these funds at such a pace that fund managers were changing the names of the funds, […]

At the end of the day, it always winds up reverting to common sense and, in the investing world, alpha. That’s what has Markus Müller, chief investment officer ESG at Deutsche Bank’s Private Bank, admitting […]

In April, 2021, the world learned that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been negotiating the biggest contract ever sealed for 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines via text messages back and forth […]

One significant political development seen throughout 2023 has featured a move to more conservative governments in countries like Italy, Argentina, Greece, the Netherlands and even regions in Germany as the publics in those and other […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –