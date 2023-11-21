ENB 256 - Nuclear Renaissance, Climate Enron's Crisis, Canadian Apathy, Wall Street's ESG Retreat, and Wyoming's Rare Earth Discovery

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley, discusses various energy-related topics in his podcast. He highlights the importance of nuclear power in achieving carbon-free electricity generation goals, noting that some states generate over 50% of their electricity from nuclear sources. Turley expresses concerns about the Green Revolution, drawing parallels to the Enron scandal and suggesting that the push for renewable energy may have warning signs of a potential crash. He also mentions the fading enthusiasm for Wall Street's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investments, attributing it to increased awareness and demand for such investments. Turley advocates for a diverse energy approach, including wind, solar, nuclear, and clean coal, to address energy poverty while minimizing environmental impact.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:29 - A Nuclear Renaissance Is the Best Path Forward

02:54 - Climate Enron May Be Heading for a Crash

06:01 - Wall Street’s ESG Craze Is Fading

09:16 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

For decades, the fruits of the fracking revolution, plus our newly minted status as the world’s top net exporter of natural gas, demonstrated that American consumers were swimming in bountiful energy. But as the pandemic effects of […]

The modern American version of “the environmental emperor has no clothes” until now has been the rise and fall of Enron. As former Ken Lay speechwriter Robert Bradley, Jr., says, “(T)he cause of Enron’s financial bankruptcy […]

Wall Street rushed to embrace sustainable investing just a few years ago. Now it is quietly closing funds or scrubbing their names after disappointing returns that have investors cashing out billions. The about-face comes after […]

When an Appalachian-based company begins operations at a Wyoming coal mining site late this year, the energy and enthusiasm around the work may focus more on its energy transition potential than old-school fossil fuel. Ramaco […]

In a recent Angus Reid Institute survey, Canadians were asked which political party they would prefer to manage the country’s climate change file. The winner was the Conservative Party of Canada; 28 per cent wanted the […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –