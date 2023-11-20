ENB 255 - Net-Zero Realities, Geopolitical Strains, and Energy Sector Turbulence

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics. They begin by exploring the collision of net-zero policies with economic reality, highlighting the challenges faced by countries and companies in achieving ambitious net-zero targets. The EU's threats to block new sanctions on Russia, issues with emissions reduction deadlines for member states, and concerns about Chinese tech companies exploiting U.S. green energy goals are also discussed. The conversation shifts to BP seeking partnerships to navigate the renewables landscape, emphasizing the changing strategies of major oil companies. In the financial markets, a rebound in oil prices is observed after a recent decline, while OPEC+ considers the possibility of further oil supply cuts in response to market conditions. The rig count experiences a minor increase, and ExxonMobil's recent developments in Guyana's offshore oil production are highlighted. The hosts conclude by anticipating potential social unrest and political tensions during the Thanksgiving week.

Across the advanced economies, the politics of net zero are colliding with reality, yet most politicians seem oblivious to the dynamics at play. The inconvenient truth is that the clean energy transition is not unfolding as foretold. Three decades […]

The Slovak foreign minister rejects Brussels’ proposal to add nuclear fuel supplies to the upcoming round of penalties The government of Slovakia will not support restrictions on imports of nuclear fuel from Russia as part […]

Authore by Ziare via ReMix News, The European Commission has ordered Hungary, Romania, and 10 other member states to comply with EU air pollution legislation and reduce their emissions of several pollutants to reduce air […]

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Fox EXCLUSIVE: Two former U.S. ambassadors are sounding the alarm on the increasing number of green energy projects nationwide being developed with the involvement of Chinese companies. Former U.S. Ambassadors […]

Yahoo Finance BERLIN/LONDON – BP is seeking partners for offshore wind projects in Japan and may invest in hydrogen technology companies to tackle inflation and equipment bottlenecks that have battered the renewables sector. Source: Reuters […]

OPEC+ meets to set policy on Nov. 26 Oil has fallen to four-month low this week Saudi Arabia expected to extend voluntary cut – Energy Aspects MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) – OPEC+ is set to […]

Key sectors of the Russian economy have adapted to sanctions or completely recovered from them, as the country shows a greater level of resilience than Western governments had expected, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Industries ranging […]

