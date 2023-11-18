ENB 254 - Weekly Recap: Iran's Oil Surge, EV Charging Challenges, and Global Dynamics Unveiled

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related topics. They cover Iran's expanding oil trade with China, highlighting the significant increase in Chinese imports of Iranian oil. The discussion also touches on the importance of Stu's "dark fleet" in understanding such trade dynamics. The hosts then shift to the UK, where the net zero minister claims that oil and gas are not the problem for climate change, but rather, it's the carbon emissions from these sources. The conversation explores global energy dynamics, including China's growing role in LNG imports and the environmental impact of such deals. The hosts also touch on Diablo Canyon's potential extension, crediting President Xi's influence, and Exxon's plans to produce lithium for electric vehicles. Finally, they discuss challenges with EV charging stations, highlighting issues such as outages, payment failures, and handshake failures in the charging process, indicating the challenges in scaling up electric vehicles.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - Explainer: Iran’s expanding oil trade with top buyer China

03:33 - Oil and gas ‘not the problem’ for climate, says UK’s net zero minister

05:52 - China LNG deals come at an environmental cost

08:09 - Top LNG importer China re-selling more cargoes, eyes trading gains

10:16 - PG&E files extension to keep Diablo Canyon operational

13:41 - Exxon to start lithium production for EVs in the US by 2027

16:49 - I Visited Over 120 EV Chargers: Three Reasons Why So Many Were Broken

19:58 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Nov 10 (Reuters) – China’s oil imports from Iran have hit record highs as Iran ramps up output despite the threat of further U.S. sanctions. Existing sanctions were implemented over Iran’s nuclear programme, and U.S. […]

Oil and gas are “not the problem” for the climate, but the carbon emissions arising from them are, the UK’s net zero minister has told MPs. In words that suggested the UK could place yet […]

China’s LNG deal-making has been gaining momentum, even amid international calls to pull back on gas development due to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and methane leakage problems. Chinese gas importers have increased long-term LNG contracts with both Qatar and […]

China, the world’s top importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is increasingly re-selling some of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers as it looks to profit from price swings. Armed with a growing portfolio […]

Pacific Gas & Electric has officially filed its relicensing application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend operation at the Diablo Canyon power plant for another 20 years. The multi-year process will not hinder the […]

HOUSTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium from subsurface wells by 2027 to provide supplies of the key metal used in electric-car batteries and advanced electronics. Oil […]

Los Angeles County has more public electric-vehicle fast chargers than any other in the country. WSJ’s Joanna Stern hit up 30 charging locations in a Rivian R1T and ran into problems at 40% of them. […]

