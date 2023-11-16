ENB 253 - Navigating EV Charging Woes and Goldman Sachs' Commodity Confidence

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, host Michael Tanner discusses various energy-related topics. He begins by sharing insights from a Wall Street Journal article where the author, Joanna Stern, visited 30 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Los Angeles County. The investigation revealed that 40% of the chargers had issues, including being out of order, problems with credit card swiping, and handshake failures in connecting to EVs. The podcast then shifts to Goldman Sachs' forecast of higher returns on commodities over the next 12 months, citing factors such as higher spot prices, easing monetary policy, and hedging against geopolitical issues. The host reflects on the implications for the energy sector, particularly oil. The episode concludes with a brief overview of financial market movements and oil prices for the day.

Los Angeles County has more public electric-vehicle fast chargers than any other in the country. WSJ's Joanna Stern hit up 30 charging locations in a Rivian R1T and ran into problems at 40% of them.

Goldman Sachs expects increased returns on commodities over the next 12 months, buoyed by higher spot prices amid easing monetary policy and recession fears while the asset class also strengthens on hedging against geopolitical

