ENB 252 - Turkey's Gas Hub Power Play, Exxon's EV Lithium Venture, and Winter Electricity Concerns

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stuart Turley covers various topics related to energy, starting with Turkey's role as the main beneficiary of a gas hub critical for EU and European energy security. He discusses geopolitical shifts, emphasizing Turkey's strategic position in receiving Russian gas. The podcast also delves into Exxon's plans to start lithium production for electric vehicles in the U.S. by 2027, highlighting the increasing focus on the electrification sector by major oil companies. Other topics include the importance of crude oil in electricity production, concerns about electricity shortages in the upcoming winter, and the NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) stance on offshore wind transmission lines in Cape Cod. Turley concludes by thanking subscribers and teasing upcoming interviews with industry leaders

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:05 - Who Is The Main Beneficiary Of The Gas Hub In Turkey?

05:33 - Exxon to start lithium production for EVs in the US by 2027

08:48 - Without Crude Oil There Would Be No Need for Electricity

10:09 - DO WE FACE ELECTRICITY SHORTAGES THIS WINTER? NERC ISSUES 2023-2024 WINTER RELIABILITY ASSESSMENT

12:18 - Cape Codders say no to offshore wind transmission lines under their beaches

14:05 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Energy researcher Irina Mironova writes that a Turkish gas hub where Russian natural gas can be traded is becoming a tangible reality, with the project’s launch planned for 2024. However, the primary purpose will not be to maintaining […]

HOUSTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium from subsurface wells by 2027 to provide supplies of the key metal used in electric-car batteries and advanced electronics. Oil […]

Everything that needs electricity is made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. Most of the products that did not exist before the 1800’s are made from petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil. To date, we have […]

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) is responsible for reducing risks to the reliability of the electric power grid in the U.S., Canada, and a tiny part of Mexico. NERC is overseen by the Federal […]

BARNSTABLE — The scene at Barnstable High School on a recent Monday night felt like a homecoming rally — all anxious energy, cheers, and hugs. A crush of bodies flooded the hallway as revelers greeted […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –