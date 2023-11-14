ENB 251 - China's LNG Surge, US Sanctions Probe, and Anadarko Acquisition Unveiled

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various energy-related topics. They discuss China's increasing LNG imports and the environmental concerns associated with it. The conversation touches on the U.S. probing ship managers for suspected Russian oil sanctions violations. They also mention PG&E filing an extension to keep Diablo Canyon operational in California. The financial segment covers market updates, including oil prices influenced by OPEC's potential production cuts. The episode concludes with a review of a recent acquisition in the Anadarko Basin by Mark Natural Resources, critiquing the deal and highlighting its financing aspects. The hosts also mention the upcoming COP28 event and express excitement about potential live productions.

China’s LNG deal-making has been gaining momentum, even amid international calls to pull back on gas development due to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and methane leakage problems. Chinese gas importers have increased long-term LNG contracts with both Qatar and […]

China, the world’s top importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is increasingly re-selling some of the super-chilled fuel to other Asian buyers as it looks to profit from price swings. Armed with a growing portfolio […]

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department has sent notices to ship management companies requesting information about 100 vessels it suspects of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil, according to a source who has […]

Pacific Gas & Electric has officially filed its relicensing application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend operation at the Diablo Canyon power plant for another 20 years. The multi-year process will not hinder the […]

(Bloomberg) – As oil prices languish near a three-month low, forecasters are already predicting that Saudi Arabia won’t sit idle. The OPEC+ leader is likely to extend its 1 MMbpd production cut — introduced over […]

