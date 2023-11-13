ENB 250 - Iran-China Trade Surges, Legal Victories in Alaska, and the Growing Role of Fossil Fuels

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various topics in the energy sector. They discuss Iran's expanding oil trade with China, highlighting the significant increase in Iranian oil output and China's imports. The hosts also delve into a legal victory for ConocoPhillips in Alaska's Willow Project, Total's deal to buy Texas gas power plants, and the UK's net zero minister stating that oil and gas are not the problems for climate change but rather the demand for fossil fuels. Additionally, they touch on a United Nations-backed report projecting a growth in coal, oil, and gas production in the coming years. The hosts wrap up with a brief overview of recent developments in oil and gas finance, including a rise in prices due to Iraq's commitment to cut production. They anticipate a surge in M&A activity in the energy sector, teasing a new series on deal analysis coming soon.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:26 - Explainer: Iran’s expanding oil trade with top buyer China

05:21 - Alaska Judge Sides With ConocoPhillips on New $7.5 Billion Oil Project

08:40 - TotalEnergies Nears Deal to Buy Texas Gas Power Plants

10:36 - Oil and gas ‘not the problem’ for climate, says UK’s net zero minister

12:53 - Coming Soon: More Oil, Gas and Coal

15:33 - Markets Update

18:25 - Outro

Nov 10 (Reuters) – China’s oil imports from Iran have hit record highs as Iran ramps up output despite the threat of further U.S. sanctions. Existing sanctions were implemented over Iran’s nuclear programme, and U.S. […]

A federal judge upheld the Biden administration’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ 600-million-barrel Willow oil development in Alaska, a blow to environmentalists who argued it would imperil wildlife and exacerbate climate change. The ruling by Alaska-based US District […]

ENB Pub Note: The European Big Oil companies seem to have returned to their core business even after their 90-degree turn away from “Renewable.” France’s TotalEnergies is looking to expand in the US Gas plants […]

Oil and gas are “not the problem” for the climate, but the carbon emissions arising from them are, the UK’s net zero minister has told MPs. In words that suggested the UK could place yet […]

It’s no secret that fossil fuels are still going strong, as we discussed last month. But a new United Nations-backed report paints an alarming picture of how dramatically coal, oil and gas production is expected to grow in […]

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Moody’s on Friday lowered its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to “negative” from “stable” citing large fiscal deficits and a decline in debt affordability, a move that drew […]

