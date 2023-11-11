ENB 249 - Weekly Recap: Wind Project Challenges, Pro-Nuclear Bills, LNG in Southeast Asia, Gas Discovery Operatorship Shift, Sinopec's LNG Tank, Stellantis' Hybrid Ram, Texas $10B Fund for Gas Plants

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley, discuss a variety of energy-related topics. They cover the introduction of a new RAM pickup truck, which is considered an EV but operates as a hybrid with a gas-powered generator. They also highlight Texas voters' approval of a $10 billion energy fund, with most of the funds going toward gas-fired power plants to stabilize the grid. They touch on the significance of gas-fired generation for grid reliability and Texas's continued support for natural gas as part of its energy strategy. They also mention China's massive LNG storage tank investment and its long-term LNG contracts. The hosts express their concerns about the limitations of renewable energy and emphasize the importance of reliable, dispatchable power sources like natural gas.

00:00 - Intro

01:48 - Daily Caller: Do Big Wind Project Cancellations Signal Peak Subsidy Has Been Reached? Will the IEA even admit the issue?

04:12 - House panel advances raft of pro-nuclear bills

09:37 - Southeast Asia’s LNG investments predicted to peak by 2040: Study

11:49 - Following BP’s exit, operatorship of giant gas discoveries changes hands, as US player takes the reins

13:41 - Sinopec’s colossal LNG tank bolsters winter gas supply – 541M gallons

15:37 - Stellantis’ new Ram pickup is an EV — with a gas-powered generator in case the battery runs out

18:35 - Texas voters approve $10B energy fund, with most going to build gas-fired power plants

20:25 - Outro

ENB Pub Note: David Blackmon’s article from the Daily Caller is excellent, and we highly recommend that you follow the Daily Caller and his personal substack. We also highly recommend subscribing to all of his […]

At a legislative markup session last week, a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee approved 17 energy bills for consideration by the full E&C committee, including 12 measures to boost and streamline the deployment of nuclear […]

More natural gas facilities than ever will be firing in Southeast Asia almost two decades from now, according to a report by Singapore-based research firm Asia Research & Engagement (ARE). Led by Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, the region currently […]

U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy has boosted its working interest and taken the operatorship helm of giant gas discoveries offshore Senegal, after BP’s withdrawal from the field. This is subject […]

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) achieved a significant milestone on November 2, 2023, as they officially put into service the world’s largest LNG storage tank at their Qingdao LNG Receiving Terminal. With a staggering storage […]

Stellantis plans to produce an industry-first pickup for its Ram Trucks brand that’s equipped with an onboard gas engine and electric generator. The truck can operate as a zero-emissions EV until the vehicle’s battery dies […]

By about a two-thirds margin, voters in the Lone Star State on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment authorizing a new $10 billion Texas Energy Fund to provide low-interest loans to build gas-fired power plants, develop […]

