ENB 248 - Switzerland's Nuclear Extension, Rep. Brecheen's Climate Job Proposal, Biden's LNG Prioritization, Texas Energy Fund Approval, and DOE Oil Refill Bids

In this conversation, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy-related news topics. They cover Switzerland's decision to extend the operation of nuclear plants, a proposal to eliminate John Kerry's climate job, Texas voters approving a $10 billion energy fund for gas-fired power plants, concerns about Biden's LNG export policies, and the Department of Energy inviting bids for SPR oil refill. They also touch on the EIA's system upgrade affecting oil storage data release and the potential for a conspiracy theory surrounding oil price manipulation. The finance segment includes updates on stock indices, crude oil prices, and some recent financial announcements by royalties companies. They mention upcoming podcast interviews with various industry experts.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:05 - Switzerland To Keep Nuclear Plants Operating For Longer Than Planned

04:33 - Exclusive: Rep. Josh Brecheen Proposes to Scrap John Kerry’s Climate Job

07:18 - Biden puts himself before LNG-related economic and national security needs

09:26 - Texas voters approve $10B energy fund, with most going to build gas-fired power plants

11:20 - Department of Energy invites bids for SPR oil refill

13:42 - Markets Update

17:46 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

Switzerland’s nuclear power plant operators plan to keep the facilities operational for longer than initially planned, spokespeople for the large Swiss utilities Axpo Holding and Alpiq Holding told Bloomberg on Tuesday. Switzerland has four nuclear reactors, which […]

Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) proposed a bill that would eliminate John Kerry’s position as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.Brecheen unveiled the Stop Climate Hysteria in Diplomacy Act, a […]

Delaying export permits for liquefied natural gas , or LNG, from already constructed and permitted LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden is demonstrating that he is more interested in appeasing environmental zealots than he is […]

By about a two-thirds margin, voters in the Lone Star State on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment authorizing a new $10 billion Texas Energy Fund to provide low-interest loans to build gas-fired power plants, develop […]

Oil Price The Department of Energy has issued an invitation for bids for some 3 million barrels of crude that will go into the strategic petroleum reserve as part of refill efforts. In the announcement, the DoE […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –