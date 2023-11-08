ENB 247 - Sinopec's LNG Boost, Google's Electric Bus Glitch, EV Discounts, Stellantis' Hybrid Ram, Scope 3 Emission Concerns

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various topics in the energy industry. They discuss China's Sinopec unveiling the largest LNG storage tank, a mishap with Google's electric bus, EV makers offering discounts due to waning demand, Stellantis' hybrid RAM pickup with a gas-powered generator, and concerns over the broad scope 3 emissions disclosures. They also mention the drop in oil prices following the API's report of a significant crude oil inventory build, and they comment on the Occidental and BlackRock joint venture for a direct air capture facility.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:58 - Sinopec’s colossal LNG tank bolsters winter gas supply – 541M gallons

05:02 - REPORT: Google’s Green Dream Goes Downhill — Google’s 100% Electric Bus Loses Power, Causes Mayhem on San Francisco Slope (VIDEO)

07:00 - EV Makers Turn to Discounts to Combat Waning Demand

08:54 - Stellantis’ new Ram pickup is an EV — with a gas-powered generator in case the battery runs out

11:57 - More harm than good: scope 3 emissions disclosures risk being too broad

15:24 - Markets Update

18:23 - Occidental and BlackRock Partner to Create World's Largest Direct Air Capture Plant, STRATOS

21:11 - Outro

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) achieved a significant milestone on November 2, 2023, as they officially put into service the world’s largest LNG storage tank at their Qingdao LNG Receiving Terminal. With a staggering storage […]

Google’s ambitious dive into the world of electric transportation faced an unexpected roadblock… or rather, a hill. According to World Peace Exclusive, the tech’s lauded “100% Electric Bus” took on San Francisco’s iconic hilly terrain, […]

Buyers looking to get a bargain on a new car might want to consider an electric vehicle. As sales growth has slowed for battery-powered models, automakers and dealers are slashing prices and piling on discounts to clear […]

Stellantis plans to produce an industry-first pickup for its Ram Trucks brand that’s equipped with an onboard gas engine and electric generator. The truck can operate as a zero-emissions EV until the vehicle’s battery dies […]

The other evening, I was a panellist at an event bringing together energy companies, investors, bankers and other interested parties, to discuss the ways in which companies and investors communicate on issues relating to the […]

