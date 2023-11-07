ENB 246 - China-Russia Gas Agreement, Southeast Asia's LNG Peak, Mideast War Impact, BP Exit, and Canadian Deal

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several energy-related topics. They cover China and Russia's collaboration on a 30-year gas supply agreement, Southeast Asia's LNG investments and their impact on global warming, the potential implications of the Israel-Hamas conflict on energy security in the Middle East, and the transfer of operatorship of a significant gas discovery from BP to Cosmos, a Dallas-based energy company. The hosts also touch on financial market updates, including oil prices and a recent Canadian M&A deal in the Montney Shale.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

04:08 - China, Russia Intensify Efforts to Expedite New Gas Route Supply Agreement

05:49 - Southeast Asia’s LNG investments predicted to peak by 2040: Study

08:06 - Mideast War Turns Spotlight on Arab Gas Pipeline

10:35 - Following BP’s exit, operatorship of giant gas discoveries changes hands, as US player takes the reins

12:32 - Markets Update

15:06 - Canadian deal highlights ongoing developments in North American energy.

17:53 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

(MENAFN) China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Vice President, Xie Jun, has disclosed that Russian energy giant Gazprom is collaborating with China to fast-track the implementation of a new gas supply route known as the Far […]

More natural gas facilities than ever will be firing in Southeast Asia almost two decades from now, according to a report by Singapore-based research firm Asia Research & Engagement (ARE). Led by Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore, the region currently […]

The Israel-Hamas war has not significantly impacted Mideast oil and gas flows so far, but critical energy infrastructure such as the Arab Gas Pipeline (AGP) is being watched closely. The pipeline connects Egypt with Jordan and […]

U.S.-headquartered oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy has boosted its working interest and taken the operatorship helm of giant gas discoveries offshore Senegal, after BP’s withdrawal from the field. This is subject […]

